Pet Flavors Adds Randolph Legg to Board, Joining Fabian Kausche

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Flavors, LLC, a market-leading producer of pharmaceutical-grade flavor bases and palatants used in chewable pharmaceuticals for pets, is entering an exciting new chapter, guided by a renewed vision and management team focused on innovation and customer service.

The company is pleased to announce that Randolph Legg, former President and Head of Commercial Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA, has joined the Board. Randolph joins Fabian Kausche, a long-time R&D executive and leader at Boehringer Ingelheim, Merial, Novartis Animal Health and Pfizer.

Pet Flavors continues to add capabilities since the majority investment by Bessemer Investors in late 2021 and the retirement of its founder in the summer of 2024. The company remains focused on advancing palatability science and supporting formulators in animal health as the only company solely focused on flavors for pharmaceutical and nutritional formulations for dogs, cats and horses.

About Pet Flavors

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Pet Flavors produces pharmaceutical grade flavor bases used in pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplement products consumed by pets. Using only high-quality U.S.-sourced ingredients, the company's flavor bases are preservative free, grain free, and contain no artificial coloring. The flavors are made exclusively at Pet Flavors' USDA-inspected and approved Melbourne facility and are tested by an independent U.S.-based FDA/USDA approved laboratory to guarantee that all physical, chemical and microbiological specifications are met. Pet Flavors' flavor bases are sold in the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

