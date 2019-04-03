Pet Food Delivery Pioneer Grows 50 Percent Year-On-Year with NetSuite

Started by Adam Taylor and his now-wife Lexi Taylor in their London home in 2009, PetShop.co.uk comprises an online store as well as the first ever subscription pet food service, Bottomless Bowl. As it has grown by 50 percent each year to become a company that now stocks over half a million pounds' worth of merchandise and a range of over 10,000 products, PetShop.co.uk has used NetSuite to manage its business and minimize complexity. To build on its success and backed by the recent award of a £400,000 Productivity Grant from the UK Government, PetShop.co.uk has plans for further expansion, including an increased focus on its subscription business and international customer base.

"In 2010, as we started to scale, we set out to find business software that would support our entrepreneurial spirit and allow us to focus on our growth," said Adam Taylor, CEO, PetShop.co.uk. "As we have grown, NetSuite has always helped us punch above our weight and stay true to our promise of saving customers' time when buying pet food and supplies. What I really like though is that NetSuite frees up enough of my time so that I can still personally write all of our customer communications. Being able to focus on delivering such a personal service is so important to us."

NetSuite has enabled PetShop.co.uk to increase efficiencies and control across financial, supply chain and marketing operations by eliminating manual and time-consuming processes and providing a real-time, consolidated view into key business data. By streamlining order management, invoicing and supply chain operations, NetSuite is helping PetShop.co.uk tap into the rising demand for subscription-based services, a market expected to be worth £1 billion by 2022. In addition, NetSuite's marketing platform, Bronto, has helped PetShop.co.uk personalize the customer experience and achieve retention rates of up to 80 percent, while NetSuite's OneWorld functionality enables seamless currency calculations and foreign language translations direct from the platform.

"Like many of our high-growth customers, PetShop.co.uk has achieved remarkable success by offering a new customer experience in a traditional market," said Nicky Tozer, VP of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "We have provided a business platform that can scale with it, giving the company real-time visibility and control even as it expands across international markets. By implementing NetSuite, PetShop.co.uk has been able to react quickly to new business opportunities, while maintaining the personal aspect of customer service for which it has become known."

PetShop.co.uk was founded with the help of a £5,000 Prince's Trust loan in 2010 by Adam Taylor and his partner Lexi. PetShop.co.uk and the first-ever subscription pet food service, Bottomless Bowl, was born from a gap that the couple perceived in the market for a faster and more convenient way to buy pet supplies.

The company now stocks over 10,000 products and all major brands of pet food and supplies.

