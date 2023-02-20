Pet food market in France is estimated to grow by USD 1.18 billion by 2027; Increase in demand for organic pet food to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the pet food market size in France is estimated to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2.39 billion. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Pet food market in France - Five Forces

The pet food market in France is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Pet food market in France – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Pet food market in France - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food) and type (dog food, cat food, and others).

The market growth in the dry food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dry pet food is easy to transport and has a longer shelf life when compared with wet pet foods. These advantages are driving the growth of the segment.

Pet food market in France – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising awareness of pet nutrition.

Pet owners in France have become more aware and mindful of the importance of nutrition for their pets.

have become more aware and mindful of the importance of nutrition for their pets. They are exhibiting high demand for commercial pet foods as these products undergo various testing procedures and meet several food and safety regulations.

Pet owners are also increasingly turning toward specialized, functional pet food items rather than handmade recipes.

As a result of these factors, the market growth will increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in demand for organic pet food is the key trend in the market.

With consumers becoming more aware of pet health and wellness, the demand for organic pet foods is increasing in the market.

Consumers are increasingly adopting organic pet foods that contain plant-based ingredients and are free from pesticides, fertilizers, or chemicals.

To cater to this demand, vendors in the market are starting to offer a wide range of organic pet food products.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners is a key challenge in the market.

Many animals carry bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni. It is harmful to both animals as well as humans.

Furry and feathered animals such as cats and birds can cause allergies in humans.

Some proteins found in the saliva and urine of cats and dogs may also cause skin infections and allergies in humans and affect the immune systems.

These factors are limiting pet adoption among consumers, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this pet food market in France report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet food market in France between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the pet food market in France and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pet food market in France industry across France

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the pet food market in vendors France

Pet Food Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 116 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.35 Regional analysis France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agronutris, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., Faunafeed, Gersycoop, Groupe Legris Industries, Interquell GmbH, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Manghebati SAS, Nestle SA, Nestor, Orange Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Pets Choice Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, sarl MINOTERIE FARGES, SAS VERNON Pierre, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, United Petfood Producers NV, and Valorex Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Pet food market in France 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Dry food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Wet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agronutris

11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

11.5 Faunafeed

11.6 Gersycoop

11.7 Groupe Legris Industries

11.8 Kerry Group Plc

11.9 Manghebati SAS

11.10 Nestle SA

11.11 Nestor

11.12 Pets Choice Ltd.

11.13 Roquette Freres SA

11.14 SAS VERNON Pierre

11.15 Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

11.16 United Petfood Producers NV

11.17 Valorex

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

