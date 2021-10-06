Pet Humanization Trend at the Epicenter of Driving Dog Food Sales at 6.2% CAGR through 2031 - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by growing trend of pet humanization across the world, sales of dog food are projected to grow by 6.2% CAGR through 2031, finds Future Market Insights in a recent market study.

Shifting consumer preference towards organic and plant-based dog food options is anticipated to push sales in the market over the forecast period. Considering this, FMI has forecast the market size to total US$ 44.83 Bn in 2021. In addition to this, demand for made-to-order dog food is expected to grow in forthcoming years, with the total valuation reaching US$ 81.65 Bn in 2031.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in increasing pet ownership across the globe. As per a study by Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences, as compared to 2019, pet ownership has increased by 250% in the first half of 2020. This has resulted in high demand for dog food and accessories, and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Pet owners has become highly conscious about health concerns such as excessive weight gain and gastrointestinal diseases affecting their dogs. Thanks to better access to information, pet owners are more informed about various ingredients used in pet food. With demand for healthier supplements increasing, manufacturers are encouraged to launch organic, insect-derived, and plant-based dog food products.

Besides this, dog food producers are aiming at expansion of their distribution channels in countries such as India, Brazil, Thailand, and Mexico by entering into strategic collaborations with regional and local players. This is expected to pave way for the growth of the market in the coming years.

"Quality certification in dog food products is expected to become imperative to ascertain quality, quantity, and the grade of food. Besides this, adoption of online retail channels by market players will continue pushing sales of dog food products over the assessment period," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for organic dog food is expected to surge at a 6.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

Based on source, sales of insect-derived dog food are projected to rise at a robust 8% CAGR.

Wet dog food will dominate the product category, exhibiting growth at 4.3% CAGR through the assessment period.

The adult dog category is anticipated to account for 58.6% of the total dog food market share.

In terms of packaging type, bags are projected to remain highly sought after in the total dog food market.

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North America dog food market, accounting for 84.4% of the market share in 2021.

dog food market, accounting for 84.4% of the market share in 2021. Thailand will emerge as an attractive market, with sales of dog food growing at a robust 8.9% CAGR.

will emerge as an attractive market, with sales of dog food growing at a robust 8.9% CAGR. The U.K. will continue exhibiting high demand for dog food, accounting for 20.4% of the Europe dog food market share.

dog food market share. Japan is projected to account for 31.3% of dog food sales in East Asia , while South Korea will command one-fourth of the total sales in 2021.

Prominent Drivers:

Introduction of subscription-based delivery models by market players will provide tailwinds to dog food sales.

Improvements in packaging formats such as usage of sustainable, lightweight, and convenient bags, pouches, and containers will continue bolstering sales of dog food.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global dog food market are emphasizing on research and development activities to launch healthier dog food products and sustainable packaging formats. In addition to this, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are anticipated to assist market players in expanding their global footprint. For instance:

In April 2021 , Nestlé Purina PetCare announced its plans to invest US$ 35.1 Mn as additional funds in its pet food processing plant in China . The investment is aimed at expanding the production of dry and wet food.

, Nestlé Purina PetCare announced its plans to invest as additional funds in its pet food processing plant in . The investment is aimed at expanding the production of dry and wet food. In August 2020 , Manna Pro Products completed the acquisition of Doggie Dailies, a premium dog food brand. The acquisition is aimed at solidifying Manna Pro's market presence by capitalizing on the growing eCommerce market for pet products.

Leading players operating in dog food market profiled by FMI include:

Evanger's Dog & Dog Food Company, Inc.

NestlÃ Purina Pet Care

P&G Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Del Monte Pet Products

Affinity Petcare SA

Nutro Products Inc.

Unicharm PetCare Corp.

Total Alimentos SA

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dave's Pet Food

Fromm Family Foods LLC

Boulder Dog Food Company

Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd

Burgess Group PLC

Freshpet

Party Animal, Inc.

Rollover Pet Food Ltd.

More Insights on FMI's Dog Food Market

The latest market study on the dog food market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global dog food market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional

Source:

Animal Derived

Fish



Chicken



Duck



Beef



Pork



Venison/Game



Lamb



Turkey

Plant-derived

Insect- derived

Crickets



Mealworms



Black soldier flies

Product Type:

Kibble/Dry

Extruded



Baked



Coated



Treats and Chews



Pastes

Cremes / Cream-Snacks

Crunchy snacks



Chew sticks



Tablets



Biscuits



Jerky



Rawhide

Dehydrated Food

Freeze Dried Food

Freeze-Dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder

Pet Type:

Puppy

Adult

Senior

Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bags

Can

Bottles & jars

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

Distribution Channel:

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Mom and Pop Stores



Pet Stores



Discounters



Independent Grocery Retailers



Drugstores



Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

