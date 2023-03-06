Pet insurance market size to grow at a CAGR of 31.41% between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising concerns over the well-being of pets - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pet insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 19,852.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.41% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by rising concerns over the well-being of pets. Pet owners are becoming more conscious of the well-being of their pets. The prevalence of common illnesses such as canine parvovirus, distemper, and heartworms has increased the demand as well as the cost of pet care services. Hence, pet owners are opting for insurance coverage to bear all the annual or monthly expenses of their pets. Also, the rising instances of dog thefts and accidents related to pets have increased the demand for pet insurance. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the low adoption in developing countries, the high cost of pet insurance policies, and the growing awareness of pet allergies among human beings will hinder the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic information (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Pet Insurance Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (dogs, cats, and others), insurance type (accidents and illness, accidents only, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the market in the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dogs are the most preferred pet animals. Thus, with the increasing adoption of pet dogs, there is a corresponding rise in the demand for insurance for dogs. Also, the high cost of treatments and the increasing prevalence of various diseases among dogs are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pet insurance market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pet insurance market.

North America will account for 61% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has the largest number of pets as well as the number of pet insurance services globally. In addition, the higher spending capability and increasing disposable income of consumers are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Global Pet Insurance Market – Market Dynamics

Key trend influencing growth

Growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is the key trend in the market.

The increasing number of dual-income households has improved the lifestyles of people.

Pet owners are considering their pets as a part of their family and are willing to spend a good amount of money to provide the best services to their pets.

This is encouraging vendors to provide niche services that cover the expenses of illnesses, accidents, and other pet care services.

The rising consumer demand for premium pet care services will have a positive influence on the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low adoption of pet insurance in developing countries is a major challenge in the market.

Many developing countries, including India , Sri Lanka , China , Indonesia , and the Philippines , do not have stricter regulations to provide safety for pet animals.

, , , , and , do not have stricter regulations to provide safety for pet animals. The governments in these countries focus more on the safety of endangered species and give less attention to regulations that promote the well-being of pets.

This discourages pet owners from adopting pet insurance, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this pet insurance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet insurance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pet insurance market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pet insurance market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pet insurance market vendors

The homeowners insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57.01 billion between 2022 and 2027. The rising number of natural disasters and man-made hazards are notably driving market growth, although factors such as vulnerability to cybercrime may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by between 2022 and 2027. The rising number of natural disasters and man-made hazards are notably driving market growth, although factors such as vulnerability to cybercrime may impede the market growth. The bancassurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.89 billion . The increased need for insurance is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the risk to reputation may impede the market growth.

Pet Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,852.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key countries US, China, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agria Pet Insurance Ltd., Allianz SE, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC, Hollard Insurance Group, Independence Pet Group, Intact Financial Corp., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Metlife Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NSM Insurance Group, Oneplan, Petofy, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., The Progressive Corp., and Trupanion Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

