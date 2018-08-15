Pet Lovers of All Ages are Wild About Bird Feeding, Reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A major allure of participating in wild bird feeding as a pastime is that it is a fairly low-maintenance and stress-free activity which can be done on individual schedules, budgets, and effort levels. While wild bird feeding has been, and continues to be, most popular among older Americans, the hobby is slowly becoming more popular with younger generations. A recent report from market research firm Packaged Facts, Wild Bird Food Products: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, analyzes the effects that product innovations, and brand diversification within the wild bird market have on consumer demographic buying habits.

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)

Packaged Facts reports that 70% of wild bird enthusiasts use at least some private label wild bird foods, and that an increasingly wide variety of stores are beginning to produce their own wild bird food "store brands" to gain access to the market. Wild bird food and other products can be found in a range of retailers, from supercenters to hardware stores, to pet shops. The report found that it's the rare consumer who buys products directly from a wild bird product specialist. This lack of market dominance by specialty stores and brands provides retailers with a strong incentive to maintain a solid portfolio of wild bird products, including their own brand, to entice consumers to buy while they're already in the store.

Another opportunity to grow this $2 billion market is to appeal to younger Americans. Yes, bird feeding skews older, but marketers can point to the hobby's low barriers to entry: doesn't take a lot of time and the costs are minimal, compared to other animal/pet-related activities. There is the challenge of having access to the outdoors; that is, younger people are more likely to live in an apartment or condo. But even in those dwellings, people can attach feeders to windows and balconies. Developing "cool" products for bird feeding could help the industry attract new participants and shed the reputation it has for being a "retirement" pastime.

About the Report

Wild Bird Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities forecasts market growth for wild bird food and non-food related wild bird accessories. The analysis tracks the growth of the most popular types of wild bird food and wild bird products for American consumers, assessing the impact population demographics like age, race, pet-ownership, location, and home-ownership have on wild bird food and product purchasing trends.

This detailed report contains numerous tables and charts with new 2018 market and consumer survey data exclusive to Packaged Facts.

View additional information about Wild Bird Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/updates/wild-bird-food-product-trends.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

Press Contact:



Daniel Granderson



240.747.3000



dgranderson@marketresearch.com

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

