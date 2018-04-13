Pet Market Trends & Opportunities in the United States - Declining Sales for Companion Bird Products Offsetting Gains in the Small Animal & Reptile Product Categories

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fish, Small Animal, Reptile, & Bird Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for fish, bird, small animal, and reptile (FBSAR) pet products is a modest component of the overall U.S. pet products market, capturing sales of $2,340 million in 2017. Growth for the market has remained flat in the past two years, with steady sales for fish and aquarium products and declining sales for companion bird products offsetting gains in the small animal and reptile product categories.
PetSmart and Petco continue to play a dominant role in driving sales for FBSAR markets, although pet specialty independents are an important component as well. The challenge in the FBSAR market has declining ownership is most pet categories other than dogs and cats. However, both fish and reptile ownership increased in 2016 and 2017, pointing to a potential improvement in market growth.
The provides an in-depth analysis of the sale of products and foods designed for fish (including freshwater and saltwater species), small animal pets (hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.), reptiles (turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, etc.), and companion birds (budgies, canaries, and parrots, etc.) through all channels in the U.S. market, focusing on the key segments driving the market and highlighting sales trends.
The report covers sales of product segments and top marketers within each of the pet categories. The information and analyses in the report is highly accessible, presented in concise text and easy-to-read and practical charts, tables, and graphs.
Companies Mentioned
- Petco
- PetSmart
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope & Methodology
- BSAR Market and Forecast
- Table FBSAR Market, 2015-2021 (millions of dollars and percent)
- FBSAR Channel Trends
- FBSAR Ownership Trends
- Table FBSAR Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households)
- Table Ownership by Number of Pets in Each FBSAR Category, 2017 (percent)
- Fish and Aquarium Products
- Tank Control Is in the Spotlight
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales
- The Marketers
- Key Fish Ownership Demographics
- One-Fifth of Fish Owners Only Have Fish as Pets
- Small Animal Pet Products
- Improved Sales of Bedding and Hay
- Online Sales Increasing in Importance
- The Marketers
- Demographic Trends
- Reptile Products
- Incremental Growth Despite Decline in Ownership Rates
- Pet Specialty Channel Captures 90% of Reptile Product Sales
- The Marketers
- Demographic Trends
- Companion Bird Products
- Ownership and Sales Continue to Recede
- Mass Merchandisers Most Popular Channel
- The Marketers
- Demographic Trends for Companion Bird Ownership are Unique
- Multiple Birds
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunity 1: Regionally Distinct Markets for FBSAR Pet Products
- Opportunity 2: Saltwater Fish Ownership is Increasing
- Opportunity 3: Hispanic Families are Key Bird Owners
- Opportunity 4: Owners of Small Animals Tend to Have More than One
- pportunity 5: Online Increasingly Important for Bird Product Sales
- Opportunity 6: Brand Recognition High in Saltwater Fish Owners
- Opportunity 7: Increasing the Role of Brand Name among Small Animal Product Buyers
- Opportunity 8: Encourage More Households with Girls to Keep Fish
- Opportunity 9: Market Small Animals to Households with Older Children
- Opportunity 10: Reptiles in Households with Younger Girls and Older Boys
- Opportunity 11: Cage Sweet Home for Small Animals
- Opportunity 12: Natural Chews & Toys for Small Animals
- Opportunity 13: Avian Supplements and Health Products
2. Introduction
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction to Report
- Scope
- Methodology
- The Market
- Sales Are Generally Flat
- Table FBSAR Market, 2015-2017 (millions of dollars and percent)
- Small Animal, Reptile Categories Sustain FBSAR Market
- Channel Trends
- Pet Specialty Chains Capture Half of Market
- Pet Specialty Remains an Important Channel
- Mass Merchandisers Popular Across Categories
- Internet Shopping on the Rise
- The Marketers
- A Few Top Brands
- Table Top Marketers in FBSAR Pet Product Categories, 2017
- New FBSAR Product Trends
- Table Top Segments in FBSAR Pet Product Categories, 2017
- Key Demographic Indicators of FBSAR Ownership
- Table Key Demographic Measures for FBSAR Ownership, 2017 (Index)
- Opportunity: Regionally Distinct Markets for FBSAR Pet Products
- Table Regional Preferences of FBSAR Ownership in Households, 2017 (index)
- Forecast
- Modest but Improved Growth Projected
- Table FBSAR Pet Product Market Forecast, 2016-2021 (in millions of dollars and percent)
3. Aquatic and Aquarium Products Market
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Signs of Growth in Some Segments
- Table U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Fish & Aquarium Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (in millions of dollars)
- Aquatic Decor Leads Category Growth Segment
- Table Pet Fish & Aquarium Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (in millions of dollars, percent change, and market share)
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales
- Saltwater Fish Owners Much More Likely to Purchase Products Online
- The Marketers
- Pet Specialty Leaders
- Top Marketers in Mass Market
- Opportunity: Brand Recognition High in Saltwater Fish Owners
- New Product Trends
- Aquatic Decor
- Filtration & Tank Care
- Food Trends
- Tanks
- Other Tank Accessories
- The Consumer
- Opportunity: Saltwater Fish Ownership Trends
- Table Fish Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)
- Key Fish Ownership Demographics
- Table Key Demographic Measures for Pet Fish Ownership, 2017 (in thousands of households, percent of pet fish owners, and index)
- Opportunity: Households with Girls
- Multiple Fish the Norm in Households
- Table Ownership of Multiple Fish, 2017 (in thousands of households and percent or pet fish owners)
- One-Fifth of Fish Owners Only Have Fish as Pets
- Fish Ownership by Region
4. Small Animal Products Market
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Modest Sales Growth
- Table U.S. Retail Sales of Small Animal Pet Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (in millions of dollars)
- Small Animal Product Sales Growth Fueled by Bedding & Litter Segment
- Table Small Animal Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (in millions of dollars, percent change, and market share)
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales
- Online Purchasing
- No Loyalty among Small Animal Owners for Online Apps
- The Marketers
- Pet Specialty Leaders
- Top Marketers in Mass Market
- Opportunity: Increasing the Role of Brand Name among Small Animal Product Buyers
- New Product Trends
- Trends in New Food, Treat, &Hay Products
- Trends in New Bedding & Litter Products
- Opportunity: Cage Sweet Home
- Opportunity: Natural Chews & Toys
- The Consumer
- Small Animal Ownership Trends
- Table Hamster & Rabbit Ownership Trends, 2013 (000 households & percent)
- Key Demographics of Hamster & Rabbit Owners
- Table Key Demographic Measures for Hamster/Rabbit Ownership, 2017 (in thousands of households, percent of hamster/rabbit owners, and index)
- Opportunity: Households with Older Children
- Opportunity: Owners of Small Animals Tend to Have More than One
- Table Ownership of Multiple Rabbits & Hamsters (in thousands of households and percent of pet rabbit or hamster owners)
- Small Animal Owners Almost Always Have Other Pets as Well
- Northeast Most Popular for Small Animal Ownership
5. Reptile Products
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Limited but Steady Growth
- Table U.S. Retail Sales of Reptile Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (million $)
- Food and Treats Are the Largest Reptile Products Segment
- Table Reptile Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (million $ & percent)
- Pet Specialty Channel Captures 90% of Reptile Product Sales
- The Marketers
- Market Leaders in the Pet Specialty Channel
- Top Marketers in Mass Market
- The Products
- Niche-ness of Market Limits Product Development
- Food
- Tanks and Tank Care
- Tank Heating and Lighting
- Tank Decor
- The Consumer
- Long-Term Reptile Ownership Trends
- Table Reptile Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)
- Opportunity: Households with Children
- Table Key Demographics of Reptile Ownership, 2017 (000 households, percent, &index)
- Opportunity: Households with Younger Girls and Older Boys
- Almost Half of All Reptile Owners Keep More than One Reptile
- Table Ownership of Multiple Reptiles, 2017 (000 households & percent)
- Most Reptile Owners Also Own Other Animals
- Reptile Ownership Most Likely in the West
6. Bird Products
- Chapter Highlights
- The Market
- Market Remains Challenging Due to Ownership Decline
- Table U.S. Retail Sales of Bird Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (dollars in millions)
- Food and Treat Sales Capture Three-Quarters of Market
- Table Bird Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (million $ & percent)
- Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales but Mass Merchandisers Most Popular
- Opportunity: Online Increasingly Important for Bird Product Sales
- The Marketers
- Pet Specialty Leaders
- Top Marketers in Mass Market
- The Products
- As with Pet Products Overall, Natural Is Overarching Trend
- New Foods and Treats
- Toys
- Opportunity: Supplements and Health Products
- Cages and Cage Accessories
- The Consumer
- Ownership Trends
- Table Bird Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)
- Opportunity: Hispanic Families Key Bird Owners
- Table Key Demographics of Bird Ownership, 2017 (000 households, percent, &index)
- Multiple Birds
- Table Ownership of Multiple Birds, 2017 (000 households & percent)
- One-Quarter of Bird Owners Only Have Birds as Pets
- Bird Ownership by Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xgrh7w/_pet_market?w=5
