Pet Market Trends & Opportunities in the United States - Declining Sales for Companion Bird Products Offsetting Gains in the Small Animal & Reptile Product Categories

The market for fish, bird, small animal, and reptile (FBSAR) pet products is a modest component of the overall U.S. pet products market, capturing sales of $2,340 million in 2017. Growth for the market has remained flat in the past two years, with steady sales for fish and aquarium products and declining sales for companion bird products offsetting gains in the small animal and reptile product categories.

PetSmart and Petco continue to play a dominant role in driving sales for FBSAR markets, although pet specialty independents are an important component as well. The challenge in the FBSAR market has declining ownership is most pet categories other than dogs and cats. However, both fish and reptile ownership increased in 2016 and 2017, pointing to a potential improvement in market growth.

The provides an in-depth analysis of the sale of products and foods designed for fish (including freshwater and saltwater species), small animal pets (hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.), reptiles (turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, etc.), and companion birds (budgies, canaries, and parrots, etc.) through all channels in the U.S. market, focusing on the key segments driving the market and highlighting sales trends.

The report covers sales of product segments and top marketers within each of the pet categories. The information and analyses in the report is highly accessible, presented in concise text and easy-to-read and practical charts, tables, and graphs.

1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

BSAR Market and Forecast

Table FBSAR Market, 2015-2021 (millions of dollars and percent)

FBSAR Channel Trends

FBSAR Ownership Trends

Table FBSAR Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households)

Table Ownership by Number of Pets in Each FBSAR Category, 2017 (percent)

Fish and Aquarium Products

Tank Control Is in the Spotlight

Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales

The Marketers

Key Fish Ownership Demographics

One-Fifth of Fish Owners Only Have Fish as Pets

Small Animal Pet Products

Improved Sales of Bedding and Hay

Online Sales Increasing in Importance

The Marketers

Demographic Trends

Reptile Products

Incremental Growth Despite Decline in Ownership Rates

Pet Specialty Channel Captures 90% of Reptile Product Sales

The Marketers

Demographic Trends

Companion Bird Products

Ownership and Sales Continue to Recede

Mass Merchandisers Most Popular Channel

The Marketers

Demographic Trends for Companion Bird Ownership are Unique

Multiple Birds

Market Opportunities

Opportunity 1: Regionally Distinct Markets for FBSAR Pet Products

Opportunity 2: Saltwater Fish Ownership is Increasing

Opportunity 3: Hispanic Families are Key Bird Owners

Opportunity 4: Owners of Small Animals Tend to Have More than One

pportunity 5: Online Increasingly Important for Bird Product Sales

Opportunity 6: Brand Recognition High in Saltwater Fish Owners

Opportunity 7: Increasing the Role of Brand Name among Small Animal Product Buyers

Opportunity 8: Encourage More Households with Girls to Keep Fish

Opportunity 9: Market Small Animals to Households with Older Children

Opportunity 10: Reptiles in Households with Younger Girls and Older Boys

Opportunity 11: Cage Sweet Home for Small Animals

Opportunity 12: Natural Chews & Toys for Small Animals

Opportunity 13: Avian Supplements and Health Products

2. Introduction

Chapter Highlights

Introduction to Report

Scope

Methodology

The Market

Sales Are Generally Flat

Table FBSAR Market, 2015-2017 (millions of dollars and percent)

Small Animal, Reptile Categories Sustain FBSAR Market

Channel Trends

Pet Specialty Chains Capture Half of Market

Pet Specialty Remains an Important Channel

Mass Merchandisers Popular Across Categories

Internet Shopping on the Rise

The Marketers

A Few Top Brands

Table Top Marketers in FBSAR Pet Product Categories, 2017

New FBSAR Product Trends

Table Top Segments in FBSAR Pet Product Categories, 2017

Key Demographic Indicators of FBSAR Ownership

Table Key Demographic Measures for FBSAR Ownership, 2017 (Index)

Opportunity: Regionally Distinct Markets for FBSAR Pet Products

Table Regional Preferences of FBSAR Ownership in Households, 2017 (index)

Forecast

Modest but Improved Growth Projected

Table FBSAR Pet Product Market Forecast, 2016-2021 (in millions of dollars and percent)

3. Aquatic and Aquarium Products Market

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Signs of Growth in Some Segments

Table U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Fish & Aquarium Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (in millions of dollars)

Aquatic Decor Leads Category Growth Segment

Table Pet Fish & Aquarium Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (in millions of dollars, percent change, and market share)

Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales

Saltwater Fish Owners Much More Likely to Purchase Products Online

The Marketers

Pet Specialty Leaders

Top Marketers in Mass Market

Opportunity: Brand Recognition High in Saltwater Fish Owners

New Product Trends

Aquatic Decor

Filtration & Tank Care

Food Trends

Tanks

Other Tank Accessories

The Consumer

Opportunity: Saltwater Fish Ownership Trends

Table Fish Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)

Key Fish Ownership Demographics

Table Key Demographic Measures for Pet Fish Ownership, 2017 (in thousands of households, percent of pet fish owners, and index)

Opportunity: Households with Girls

Multiple Fish the Norm in Households

Table Ownership of Multiple Fish, 2017 (in thousands of households and percent or pet fish owners)

One-Fifth of Fish Owners Only Have Fish as Pets

Fish Ownership by Region

4. Small Animal Products Market

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Modest Sales Growth

Table U.S. Retail Sales of Small Animal Pet Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (in millions of dollars)

Small Animal Product Sales Growth Fueled by Bedding & Litter Segment

Table Small Animal Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (in millions of dollars, percent change, and market share)

Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales

Online Purchasing

No Loyalty among Small Animal Owners for Online Apps

The Marketers

Pet Specialty Leaders

Top Marketers in Mass Market

Opportunity: Increasing the Role of Brand Name among Small Animal Product Buyers

New Product Trends

Trends in New Food, Treat, &Hay Products

Trends in New Bedding & Litter Products

Opportunity: Cage Sweet Home

Opportunity: Natural Chews & Toys

The Consumer

Small Animal Ownership Trends

Table Hamster & Rabbit Ownership Trends, 2013 (000 households & percent)

Key Demographics of Hamster & Rabbit Owners

Table Key Demographic Measures for Hamster/Rabbit Ownership, 2017 (in thousands of households, percent of hamster/rabbit owners, and index)

Opportunity: Households with Older Children

Opportunity: Owners of Small Animals Tend to Have More than One

Table Ownership of Multiple Rabbits & Hamsters (in thousands of households and percent of pet rabbit or hamster owners)

Small Animal Owners Almost Always Have Other Pets as Well

Northeast Most Popular for Small Animal Ownership

5. Reptile Products

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Limited but Steady Growth

Table U.S. Retail Sales of Reptile Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (million $)

Food and Treats Are the Largest Reptile Products Segment

Table Reptile Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (million $ & percent)

Pet Specialty Channel Captures 90% of Reptile Product Sales

The Marketers

Market Leaders in the Pet Specialty Channel

Top Marketers in Mass Market

The Products

Niche-ness of Market Limits Product Development

Food

Tanks and Tank Care

Tank Heating and Lighting

Tank Decor

The Consumer

Long-Term Reptile Ownership Trends

Table Reptile Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)

Opportunity: Households with Children

Table Key Demographics of Reptile Ownership, 2017 (000 households, percent, &index)

Opportunity: Households with Younger Girls and Older Boys

Almost Half of All Reptile Owners Keep More than One Reptile

Table Ownership of Multiple Reptiles, 2017 (000 households & percent)

Most Reptile Owners Also Own Other Animals

Reptile Ownership Most Likely in the West

6. Bird Products

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Market Remains Challenging Due to Ownership Decline

Table U.S. Retail Sales of Bird Products: 2015 vs. 2016 vs. 2021 (dollars in millions)

Food and Treat Sales Capture Three-Quarters of Market

Table Bird Product Sales by Segment, 2015-2016 (million $ & percent)

Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales but Mass Merchandisers Most Popular

Opportunity: Online Increasingly Important for Bird Product Sales

The Marketers

Pet Specialty Leaders

Top Marketers in Mass Market

The Products

As with Pet Products Overall, Natural Is Overarching Trend

New Foods and Treats

Toys

Opportunity: Supplements and Health Products

Cages and Cage Accessories

The Consumer

Ownership Trends

Table Bird Ownership Trends, 2013-2017 (000 households & percent)

Opportunity: Hispanic Families Key Bird Owners

Table Key Demographics of Bird Ownership, 2017 (000 households, percent, &index)

Multiple Birds

Table Ownership of Multiple Birds, 2017 (000 households & percent)

One-Quarter of Bird Owners Only Have Birds as Pets

Bird Ownership by Region

