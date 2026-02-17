Pet Partners Nominations Open for 2026 Pet of the Year, Celebrating the Moments Pets Change Lives

Fundraiser invites pet lovers to nominate their special pets for national title

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the national nonprofit dedicated to improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond, has announced the opening of nominations for its fifth annual Pet of the Year fundraiser. The nationwide campaign invites people across the country to nominate the pets that have made a meaningful difference in their lives and communities.

Pet of the Year celebrates the moments when pets change the course of a day, offering comfort during stress, connection during loneliness, or calm in challenging situations. These moments may be quiet or fleeting but their impact is lasting. From dogs and cats to rabbits, horses, and other beloved companions, pets of all kinds are eligible to be nominated. Pets do not need to be registered therapy animals to participate.

"At its heart, Pet of the Year is about recognizing the everyday moments that remind us how powerful the human-animal bond can be," said C. Annie Peters, President and CEO of Pet Partners. "Sometimes it's a nudge of reassurance, a familiar presence in a hard moment, or a shared smile that helps someone reset. Those moments matter and they deserve to be celebrated."

The 2026 Pet of the Year competition focuses on moments that change the course of a day, highlighting real stories from across the country where pets have helped people feel calmer, more connected, or simply less alone. These stories reflect the same bond Pet Partners sees every day through therapy animal visits in hospitals, schools, senior living communities, workplaces, and many other settings.

How the Pet of the Year Fundraiser Works

Pet of the Year is a six-week nationwide virtual fundraiser that makes it easy for pet lovers to participate from anywhere.

Nominate a pet: Anyone can nominate their own pet or a pet that has made an impact in their life between now and March 16, 2026.

Share their story: Each nominated pet has a personal fundraising page where supporters can go to learn about the pet and the moments they've created that make them extraordinary.

Rally support: Pet parents and supporters invite friends, family, and their communities to donate and help spread the word.

Make an impact: Funds raised support Pet Partners' Therapy Animal Program nationwide.

Celebrate together: The pet who raises the most funds during the fundraising period, March 2 through April 13, 2026, will be crowned the 2026 Pet of the Year and will receive national recognition, pet-themed prizes, and more!

Funds raised through Pet of the Year directly support Pet Partners' work to prepare, support, and insure volunteer therapy animal teams nationwide. It also helps expand access to safe, effective therapy animal visits for people and communities in need.

Pet lovers can nominate a pet by visiting petpartners.org/petoftheyear.

Help us make 2026 the biggest year yet for therapy animals and the people they serve. Every paw, hoof, or tail makes a difference!

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals—and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners.org.

