PET Preform Market to Hit US$26.3 Billion by 2034, Riding 4.4% Annual Growth Fueled by Green Packaging

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a dynamic future for the PET preform market, shaped by customization, technological advancements, and sustainable practices. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global PET Preform Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion in 2024, driven by eco-friendly packaging solutions. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 26.3 billion by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the ability to offer customization for small batch production, which allows PET preform manufacturers to cater to niche markets and specific customer requirements, fostering innovation and flexibility.

Advancements in 3D printing technologies may influence the market by enabling more rapid prototyping, customization, and cost effective production processes. Beyond simply using recycled materials, companies adopting comprehensive sustainability practices, such as reduced water usage, energy efficiency, and waste reduction, may attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Ongoing research and development in the field of elastic polymers can lead to the creation of PET preforms with enhanced flexibility and durability, expanding their applications in various industries. The growth of direct to consumer models in various industries, including food and beverages, may influence packaging requirements. PET preform manufacturers can adapt to the changing needs of brands selling directly to consumers.

Companies investing in research and development to create innovative PET preform solutions, including improvements in barrier properties, lightweighting, and design, can gain a competitive edge. Packaging designs that prioritize consumer convenience, such as easy to open caps or resealable features, can be a driving factor in product differentiation within the PET preform market.

The increasing trend towards non-alcoholic beverages, including mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, and specialty drinks, presents new opportunities for PET preform manufacturers in the beverage packaging sector. Collaborations between manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors, as well as mergers and acquisitions, can reshape the competitive landscape and create new growth opportunities in the PET preform market.

PET Preform Market Research Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 17.5 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 26.3 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 4.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Segmentation Analysis of the PET Preform Market • By Capacity: o Up to 500 ml o 500 ml to 1000 ml o 1000 ml to 2000 ml o More than 2000 ml • By Neck Type: o ROPP/BPV o PCO/BPF o Alaska/Bericap/Obrist o Others • By End Use: o Beverages § Bottled Water § Carbonated Drinks § RTD Tea and Coffee § Juice § Sports Drinks § Other Soft Drinks § Alcoholic Drinks o Food o Personal Care o Pharmaceuticals o Home Care • By Region: o North America o Latin America o Western Europe o Eastern Europe o South Asia and Pacific o East Asia o The Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.4%.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR By capacity, the 500 ml to 1000 ml segment to account for a market share of 53.3% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, PET preform market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4%.

By 2034, the market value of PET preform is expected to reach US$ 26.3 billion .

"Integration of smart packaging technologies, such as RFID tags or QR codes, can provide traceability and authentication features, which can be appealing to both consumers and businesses, influencing purchasing decisions," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the PET preform market are

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

RETAL Industries Ltd.

Resilux NV

Societe Generale Des Techniques ( SGT )

SGT Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd.

Manjushree Technopack Limited Co.

Logoplaste UK Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Key Developments

In 2022, The ALPALA Group unveiled a strategic collaboration with premier company of Austria , Voslauer, marking the introduction of an innovative returnable PET bottle. The primary objective behind this product launch is to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emissions, highlighting the commitment of both entities to sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global PET preform market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the PET preform market, the market is segmented on the basis of capacity (up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, more than 2000 ml), neck type (ROPP/BPV, PCO/BPF, alaska/bericap/obrist, others), and end use (beverages, food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, home care), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

SOURCE Future Market Insights