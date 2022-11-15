Pet Products for Every Holiday Wish List, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is celebrating the upcoming holiday season by rounding up the latest products every pet and pet owner hopes to unwrap this year.

"Pets are an incredible source of good health, happiness and unconditional love," said APPA CEO Peter Scott. "The holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate the joy our pets bring into our lives by welcoming them in on the season's festivities and showering them with extra love."

Read on for a list of more than 50 of the best holiday gifts for pets and pet owners to make the season merry and bright, courtesy of APPA members:

Interactive Toys – Keep your pet entertained throughout the holiday season and beyond with the gift of a new engagement toy. Brightkins Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle features boredom-busting mental stimulation with different compartments for pups to slide, flip, swivel and pop their way to a tasty treat. Teach your pet to speak with Hunger For Words Talking Pet Starter Set, featuring recordable buttons and easy step-by-step guides to help you get started. Zanies® Naughty Or Nice Tennis Balls 6-Packs make for great stocking stuffers and a good game of fetch. For the pup who loves tug of war, check out Louis Barx What-a-Tug™ – Rope Toy for hours of fun and vigorous exercise. Or, for tough chewers, try Zanies® Holiday Squeaky Spike Bones, made of 100% TPR and spikes to clean teeth and gums. Cats will enjoy the Dezi & Roo Hide and Sneak Cat Tunnel Toy, an expandable paper tunnel made from environmentally friendly materials combining three things cats love – cardboard boxes, paper bags and a cozy place to hide.

Holiday Plush Toys – There's no such thing as a holiday without some new festive toys! Give the gift of holiday-themed Lulubelles Slappies, featuring designs like Peppermint Llama and Mistletoe Moose, with a spiky TPR squeaker ball inside the head. Their POWER PLUSH Collection also features holiday designs like Snowball Dragon, backed with an extra layer of durable mesh to hold up against rough play. Spread some holiday cheer with the Hugsmart Happy Woofmas Collection in nine seasonal designs like Gingerbread Latte and Milk & Cookies, with added enrichment features for long-lasting play. Or, check out Grriggles® Scented Gingerbread Men Toys for a cute cookie replica made with corduroy fabric and Zanies® Blizzard Bones with a snowflake pattern in holiday colors. For the playful cat in your life, try Kittybelles by Huxley & Kent Good/Bad Kitty Stocking, featuring crinkle and organic catnip for multi-sensory play. If your pet is a fan of squeaky toys, Grriggles® Holiday Squeaktaculars Toys are sure to add some holiday jingle to playtime, featuring ten squeakers and minimal stuffing. And, for a toy that gives back, look no further than Fluff & Tuff's Good Dog Bone ('22 Holiday Charity Toy), with sale profits used to help fulfill various rescue and shelter wishlists across the country.

Smart Tech Products – Give the gift of pet tech to the pet parent who loves all the latest gadgets. Check out Sure Petcare®'s Animo® GPS, a 24/7 GPS tracker, behavior and activity monitor for furry friends with up to 12 weeks' battery life and accompanied by the Animo app with live tracking, escape alerts and 36 hours of continuous tracking in lost mode. Or, invest in smart hydration with the Catit PIXI Smart Fountain, featuring cutting-edge filtration technology, an ergonomic design to reduce whisker fatigue, and an accompanying PIXI app to control the fountain's features anywhere you go.

Advent Calendars – Countdown to the merriest day of the year with your pet! The HO-HO-HuggleHounds®'s Advent Calendar comes in a beautiful, vibrant-colored print accentuated with metallic gold, featuring 24 perforated doors with a curated collection of Ruff-Tex® Balls and a one-of-a-kind mystery toy on the final day. Or, try the Best Bully Sticks Holiday Dog Treat Advent Calendar for 24 days of paw-liday cheer, packed with tasty, perfectly sized treats for daily snacks throughout the holiday season.

Holiday Treats and Treat Canisters – Give your pet a true taste of the holiday season with some tasty eats! For festive stocking stuffers, check out Lord Jameson's Gingerbread Organic Dog Treats inspired by grandma's gingerbread recipe or Best Bully Sticks Monster Bone Holiday Treat, perfect for the aggressive chomper. For cats, try the Churu Holiday Variety Pack 20 Tubes for a healthy delicacy that's grain- and preservative-free. And keep all your pet's new treats fresh with JoJo Modern Pets Treats Canisters, suitable for treats, kibble, bones, bully sticks and more.

Gift Bundles – What's better than one gift? A bundle! Brutus Bone Broth's curated Brutus's Favorite Things Holiday Bundle features their Brutus Broth collection and recipe cards for homemade treats. Check out Best Bully Sticks Holiday Treats & Chew Box, which contains a bandana, bully stick and treat holder for safe chewing. Or, try the Best Bully Sticks Mom Dog Holiday Box, an excellent paw-liday gift for the dog mom whose pup always tags along. If you're welcoming a puppy into your home, check out the Louis Barx Welcome Home Bundle, a three-piece set featuring a cozy blanket, rope toy and rope leash in neutral tones to match perfectly with your home décor.

Winter Apparel and Accessories – Gear up for the cold months ahead with the proper apparel. Protect your pet from the elements with Zack & Zoey®'s Nor'Easter Blanket Coat, made with soft plaid fleece and water-resistant shell, or their lightweight rubber ThermaPet Neoprene Boots with strong traction treads for slippery outdoor surfaces. Everyone needs a holiday sweater, including our pets, so look no further than Zack & Zoey®'s Elements Polar Bear Hood Sweater, featuring a warm-knitted hood with adorable polar bear ears. Or, check out Louis Barx's Fluffy Knit Sweater – "Feather-ly Ever After™" sweater with a turtleneck, or their Adele Jumper – Knit Sweater that fits large breeds. And don't forget to accessorize with Huxley and Kent's festive Red Fairisle Hat with SnugFit and Red Fairisle Scarf.

Seasonal Walking Products – Elevate your pet's favorite part of the day with the gift of brand-new, winterized products. Louis Barx "Walk In Style" – Collar Leash Bundle contains a waterproof PVC leash and collar perfect for wet weather, along with a matching handmade, eco-friendly rope leash. The Guardian Gear® Polar Excursion Harness Coat keeps dogs warm, dry and safely restrained, eliminating the fuss of getting a leash on over winter clothes.

Beds and Blankets – Keep your pet cozy with their own warm and fuzzy winter bedding. Bumper-style beds like Slumber Pet® Cuddler Beds offer dense cushioning and cuddly soft Sherpa for supreme comfort. Check out their ThermaPet™ Burrow Beds, made with the same material used in space blankets to provide maximum warmth without weight, bulk or the use of electricity. Top off your pet's cozy set-up with a Louis Barx Good Dog Blanket in neutral colors to fit perfectly with your home decor.

Calming Products – For those with nervous pets, give the gift of a calming product to help ease stress and anxiety. Try Wolf Spring – Calming served as a food-topper, which features all-natural ingredients to fight stress and promote relaxation. Check out POWER Animal® Tranquil Calming Chews for Dogs with passion flower and L-Tryptophan to help during stress-inducing situations. Or, consider Zesty Paws Calming Bites for Dogs, made with high-quality ingredients to help support relaxation and reduce hyperactivity.

Health and Wellness – Invest in your pet's health this holiday season. For hip and joint support, check out POWER Animal® Agile Hip & Joint Chews for Pets to support cartilage development and bone strength. Or, try their Probiotic Chews for Dogs to help support digestion and absorption of nutrients. For a non-invasive and in-depth analysis of your pet's health, look no further than the UCARI Pet Intolerance Testing Kit, which tests strands of your pet's hair for more than 1,000 intolerances and nutritional imbalances.

Food – Give your pet a holiday feast filled with tasty and nutritious foods. Check out Honest5 for fresh, small-batch food with 100% natural and locally sourced ingredients. Or, for a nutritious, freeze-dried raw recipe free from hormones, antibiotics or artificial preservatives, try POWER Animal® Food for Dogs as a meal or topper, with their Freezelock™ slow drying process that locks in nutrients without the need for refrigeration.

Litter and Litter Box Essentials – Get the cat owners in your life a gift you know will go to good use: litter! Try a new variation like BioStones – Cat Litter, made with 100% natural sodium bentonite clay for fast absorption and odor control, or BoxiePro® Deep Clean Probiotic Clumping Clay Cat Litter with a boosted blend of probiotics to deep clean your litter on a microscopic level. For the sustainable cat parent, check out BoxieCat Eco Farm to Box™ Cat Litter, a biodegradable litter from locally sourced farms with recyclable packaging. And keep your home smelling fresh throughout the holidays with BoxiePro® Scoop & Spray Litter Extender™, which will extend the life of any litter brand by eliminating odors and contaminants.

Skin and Coat – Keep your pets looking and smelling fresh this season with grooming products enhanced with festive, holiday-themed scents. Mildly formulated ikaria® Seasons Frasier Fur and Winterberry Wonder shampoos soothe skin while gently removing dirt and grime. Protect your pet's paws and nose from the elements with Dr. Maggie Paw Protector, which prevents irritation caused by winter conditions and moisturizes dry and cracked paw pads.

For more information, product samples, images or interview opportunities, please email [email protected].

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes nearly 1,000 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following APPA Gives Back initiatives: Pets Add Life (PAL), the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) , Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Pets and Vets Program, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Peyton Burgess

[email protected]

919.277.1168

SOURCE American Pet Products Association