Pet Reefs to Dedicate First Memorial Reef for Pets on January 18, 2023 in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Reefs International announces the inaugural dedication of their Pet Reefs project, off the coast of Sarasota, Florida on January 18, 2023. This event marks the opening of the world's first artificial reef solely for animals. Being the first of its kind, media kits will be provided upon request. Pet Reefs' memorials are not limited to just cats and dogs— their first dedication event will also include the memorial of a much-loved horse. The Memorial Pet Reef creates a beautiful permanent resting place for precious companion animals while promoting the growth of coral, fish, and other essential marine life.

A child drawing with chalk on the Pet Reef Memorial dedicated to her pets A diver takes in the spectacular sight of a mature reef ball. In the corner, a juvenile memorial fosters substantial marine life.

Pet Reefs Managing Director, Laura Boehm, Ph.D., has this to say about the launch,

"This is a culmination of years of planning, research, and communication with our friends at The Reef Ball Foundation who guided us in this journey to bring Pet Reefs into reality, as well as our partnership with Gateway Services, which connected us with pet crematories, veterinary clinics, and hospitals so that we could provide spectacular final resting places for thousands of pets. It's really quite remarkable what we've been able to do for them, and it warms my spirit thinking of those animals who finally have somewhere to be at peace."

Pet Reefs' mission is to rehabilitate and protect the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean, creating a reef that will last hundreds of years, becoming an integral part of the ocean floor. It will serve as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Pet Reefs provide pet parents a unique final resting place for their companion animals that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish population growth and coral regeneration. Pet Reefs Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote the regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each Pet Reef will help to rebuild these habitats as a tribute to precious pets.

Those wishing to dedicate a memorial for this inaugural event should do so as soon as possible while reservations are still available.

For more information, Media Kits, or pricing contact Danny Santiago

at [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Pet Reefs at https://www.petreefs.com

For additional information about Pet Reefs or Memorial Reefs International and its various offerings worldwide, contact Mr. Steve Berkoff at (808) 427 5521 or [email protected] or go to https://memorialreefs.international

SOURCE Memorial Reefs International