Pet Rescue Advocate Hosts Third Annual 'Paws, Pals, and Pet Supplies Plus' Adoption Event

As Critical Need for Pet Adoption Continues to Rise, Leading Pet Retailer Invites Neighbors to Family-Friendly Event with Adoptable Dogs and Cats

LIVONIA, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated 6.3 million animals being surrendered to shelters annually, there arises a vital necessity for a surge in pet adoption. In response to this pressing concern, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, has announced its third annual, family-friendly, 'Paws, Pals, and Pet Supplies Plus' adoption event.

With live music, refreshments, and swag, the free event will take place at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oakland University Credit Union is the exclusive presenting partner of Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

Centered on support for rescue groups and their adoptable animals, over 20 shelters and rescues from the metro Detroit area will showcase dogs and cats available for adoption on-site. While numerous pets may find their forever homes on the same day, adoption availability may differ among shelters.

"Reflecting on last year's success helping over 80 animals find their forever homes, we're thrilled to continue our tradition," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "At Pet Supplies Plus, we're not just pet lovers; we're pet advocates, striving to create a world where every animal is treated with the love, respect, and the care they deserve. We welcome all of our neighbors who are eager to open their hearts and homes to a furry companion to join us at this special event."

Free pet giveaways, including dog and cat treats, plush dog toys, and frisbees, will be available from event sponsors including Purina, Stella & Chewy, and Merrick. Attendees will also have the opportunity to stuff a KONG and donate it to a local shelter on-site.

With a mission of creating more awareness on the value and need for pet adoption, Pet Supplies Plus, and its emerging sister brand, Wag N Wash, recently launched a nationwide initiative to help 15,000 dogs and cats get adopted in 2024. Combined, the brands have helped more than 3800 pets find their forever homes year to date.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

