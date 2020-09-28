PET Shrink Film Market Expected to Reach USD 1,705.3 Million by 2027 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "PET shrink film market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 1,034.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.6% by the year 2027. The PET shrink film market volume is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 5.3% by the year 2027. Polyester or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) shrink film is a crystal clear, high strength, thermoplastic made from ethylene glycol and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). The PET film has higher resistance to friction, superior dimensional stability, low absorption moisture, and good physical properties preservation as compared to other common plastics films. This also has a superior resistance to UV, good electric properties, strong optical clarity, strong shine, good gas obstacles; however, mild moisture barrier. This is the ideal film for printing and lamination of good quality and is a good choice for a highly effective plastic substrate. It is fairly highly molten and is ideal for applications needing high temperature sterilization. Use of PET shrink film has become more common in the past few years, as they are recyclable, environmentally friendly, and pasturable.

The global PET shrink film market is fragmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into low shrink films, medium shrink films, and high shrink films. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial applications, personal care & cosmetics, printing & stationery, and others. Based on region, the global PET shrink film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be strongly felt in the consumer durable industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for consumer durables in the world, which in turn, is impeding the packaging industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the end- user demand for daily packaging products worldwide, the demand for PET shrink films is reducing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The Dow Chemical Company, Bemis Company Inc., Sigma Plastics Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, US based Berry Global, Inc., holds approximately one fourth of the market share of the global PET Shrink Film market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market in terms of value, followed by North America . The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the medium shrink film segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Physical stores require many employees and high fixed costs (rent) to run stores and thus are unable to offer a wide selection of goods due to the presence of limited space, which offers opportunities for online sales channels. Online retailers can deliver a vast selection of products without having to pay as many workers and needing access to shipping companies to sell their products.

Many businesses with both an online and offline presence (physical stores) view the two different channels as way to increase sales & revenue and expand the business regionally.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to generate large revenue during the forecast period owing to growing population, increasing urbanization, and replacement of many metals by industries such as automobile and home appliances. PET Shrink Film consumption has increased considerably in these regions in the past few years.

Key Segments Covered

By Type:

Low Shrink Film

Medium Shrink Film

High Shrink Film

By End User:

Food & Beverage

Industrial Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Printing & Stationery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Italy



Spain



Poland



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE



Rest of MEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Sigma Plastics Group

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Klöckner Pentaplast

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Clysar LLC.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: PET shrink film manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: research & development facilities, chemical factories, semiconductor & electronics, solar devices, medical equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Organization of Plastics Processors of India (OPP), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute(ANSI), Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE).

SOURCE Growth Market Reports