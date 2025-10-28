Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N' Wash Recycle More Than 100,000 Pounds of Pet Product Packaging in Second Year of TerraCycle® Partnership

Pet Retail Franchises Reach Milestone Achievement with In-Store Recycling Program

Ongoing Initiative Diverts 50 Tons of Packaging from Landfills and Incinerators Since Inception

Committed to Sustainability, More than 3.2M Units Have Been Collected for Recycling Over the Last Two Years

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second year of a nationwide sustainability initiative, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash have collectively recycled more than 100,000 pounds of pet food, treat, and litter packaging, surpassing their goal of recycling 50 tons of items by the program's two-year anniversary.

Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrate two year anniversary with TerraCycle

This achievement is part of an annual partnership with TerraCycle®, an international recycling company, aimed at keeping pet packaging waste out of landfills and giving used materials a new life. Together, the brands demonstrate a shared commitment to advancing solutions for hard-to-recycle materials.

Since its launch in October 2023, the Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Free Recycling Program has become a regular part of many neighbors' shopping routines. The program allows shoppers to bring in empty bags from any brand of pet food, treats or litter, as well as delivery bags from online orders, and drop them in collection bins located inside participating stores. From there, TerraCycle cleans, shreds and processes the packaging into raw materials used to create new products.

Impact of The Program

Since the program's launch, more than 50 tons of packaging have been diverted from landfills.

Collectively, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash collected over 3.2 million units of packaging since the initiative's inception two years ago.

and collected over since the initiative's inception two years ago. Most pet food packaging is made from non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in more than 90% being thrown away and ending up in landfills or oceans .

. The program offers pet parents a free, convenient way to recycle, helping reduce waste while supporting a circular economy.

"Our neighbors have shown us that they want easy, practical ways to make a difference," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "When we launched this program with TerraCycle two years ago, our hope was to make recycling part of the everyday shopping experience. Seeing more than 50 tons of packaging being given a new life shows the real power of small actions adding up, and we're only getting started."

Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash were the first pet retailers in the U.S. to partner with TerraCycle, setting a new standard for sustainability in the pet industry. The initiative reflects both brands' commitment to environmental responsibility and their mission to serve as trusted community partners.

"This program proves that industry change happens when companies and customers work together," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "By making recycling simple and accessible, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash have built a model that other industries can learn from. Every bag collected is one less piece of waste in our oceans or landfills, and that's an achievement worth celebrating."

Pet parents can learn more about which products can be recycled and find participating locations by visiting Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash websites.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 26 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com .

About TerraCycle:

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

