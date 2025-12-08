Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Become Independent Entity to Prepare for Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Pet Retail Brands Complete Separation from the Franchise Group, Inc.; Secures Inaugural Securitization Transaction

Reorganization Enables Further Focus on Franchisee Support and Customer Satisfaction

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to double-down on its mission and brand growth, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash have reorganized to separate from the Franchise Group, Inc. Effective immediately, this transition further provides the franchise brands the autonomy to operate as an independent corporate entity.

What You Need to Know:

While the Franchise Group was not involved in the business operations of Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash, the reorganization formally separates the brands as their own entity.

Both franchise brands have an independent board and ownership.

There is no operational impact on the franchise or corporate locations.

This transition was completed through an inaugural securitization financing. The low fixed-rate debt will reduce the entity's overall interest expense.

"Even though we were already operating as an independent business, this decision allows us to formally chart our own course," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "The separation empowers us to accelerate our franchise development goals, simplify our operational structure, and ensure we are all working toward a shared goal."

Looking ahead, Pet Supplies Pus and Wag N' Wash will continue to prioritize business growth, franchisee success and profitability, and most importantly, deliver the best products and experience to neighbors so they can continue to care for their pets.

"We are pleased to close our first whole-business securitization transaction – this facility is the ideal debt structure for our franchised business, and helps set us up for continued growth in the future," added Dan McNamara, CFO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as sole structuring advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the financing, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as the Company's legal advisor.

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com. To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 725 locations and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list and No. 40 on Forbes' list of 'Best Customer Service' brands in 2026. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 26 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

