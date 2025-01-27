Pet Supplies Plus Donates Nearly $20,000 in Pet Necessities to Support Best Friends Animal Society Amid California Wildfire Relief Efforts

The Nation's Largest Pet Retail Franchise Provides Essential Supplies to Aid Pets Affected by California Wildfires

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating California wildfires, Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, has teamed up with Natural Balance, Coastal Pet Products, and Hamilton Pet Products to provide crucial support for affected animals. This timely donation is being given to Best Friends Animal Society and will help ensure that displaced pets have access to essential supplies during this challenging period.

Photo courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society.

Pet Supplies Plus has gifted $15,000 worth of essential pet supplies from Coastal Pet Products and Hamilton Pet Products, including collars, leashes, and harnesses to support pets impacted by the wildfires. Additionally, through collaboration with Natural Balance, the company has donated 1,152 pounds of dog food, valued at nearly $5,000, to help maintain the wellbeing of affected pets.

"During natural disasters like these devastating wildfires, both people and their pets face immense challenges," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "We're grateful for our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society and the opportunity to gift these essential supplies to pets and families who are really in need. Our goal is to provide some relief during this difficult time and support the incredible work being done by local rescue organizations."

Best Friends Animal Society, a longtime partner of Pet Supplies Plus, is a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. The organization runs lifesaving programs across the country, including L.A., and has been supporting local shelters during the California wildfires while operating a pet pantry out of their West L.A. Pet Adoption Center to provide essential supplies for both people and pets.

"We are immensely grateful to Pet Supplies Plus for their support of the many pets impacted by the California wildfires," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "This donation will go a long way in helping us continue our efforts to keep displaced pets and their people together during this challenging time."

To learn more about relief efforts in your area, visit the Pet Supplies Plus website to find your local store.

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of over 10,000 natural and made in the USA products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 44 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

Media Contact: Melanie Greene, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus