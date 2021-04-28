Pet Supplies Plus Donates Over $22,100 to Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society received 10% of sales from the purchase of these plush toys which came in three styles – Giraffe, Bear, and Monkey. Those who purchased a toy could then donate it to Pet Supplies Plus' Give-A-Gift donation drive, an annual initiative that supports a local shelter of that store's choosing. As a result, more than $16,600 was raised with this program with the funds donated directly to dozens of shelters across the nation.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of shelter dogs and cats. In additional to running programs in partnership with thousands of animal welfare groups across the country, the organization operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. A pioneer in the no-kill movement, Best Friends Animal Society has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 17 million a year to around 625,000. Determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025, Best Friends is working collaboratively with shelters, rescue groups and other organizations to end the killing and Save Them All®.

During the time of this promotion, Pet Supplies Plus also held a "round-up-the-change" initiative asking neighbors to round up their purchase and donate their change to Best Friends Animal Society. This brought in an extra $5,538.62, bringing the total donation to $22,160.42.

"Pets have the power to bring people together and provide comfort and joy in the homes of our neighbors and within their communities," said, Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "At Pet Supplies Plus we support Best Friends Animal Society's mission to reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide and we know that the donation from our holiday Plush Toys and round-up-the-change campaign will help Best Friends continue to do the amazing work they do."

"We could not be more grateful to Pet Supplies Plus for their efforts and generous donation to Best Friends Animal Society," said, Candi Maciel, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Best Friends Animal Society. "With these funds, we will be able to continue to work toward our mission of reducing the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide. We're honored that Pet Supplies Plus cares as much for animals as we do and we're excited to continue our work for the no-kill movement."

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 560 locations in 36 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked 21st in Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Regan, Fishman Public Relations, (630) 229-8962, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus

Related Links

http://www.petsuppliesplus.com

