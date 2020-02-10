Pet Supplies Plus Looks to Nielsen to Gain a Greater Understanding of Today's Pet Consumer

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect and Pet Supplies Plus, the largest, neighborhood pet retailer in the U.S., announced a long-term, exclusive analytic relationship. With this agreement, Nielsen Global Connect will be the exclusive analytic collaborator to access Pet Supplies Plus's in-store, ecommerce and key account data. Effective immediately, Nielsen Global Connect will gain measurement into over 500 Pet Supplies Plus stores, amplifying its industry-leading, total pet retail read for the U.S. market.

Since 1988, Pet Supplies Plus has grown a distinguished reputation within the pet retail space for its customer-centric shopping experience, 'minus the hassle.' Through Nielsen Global Connect data, Pet Supplies Plus will gain an enhanced understanding of today's passionate pet consumer landscape to power the next decade of retail growth and franchisee success.

"Understanding our consumer is a top priority as we navigate today's quick moving and evolving omnichannel landscape," said Derek Panfil, Chief Merchandise and Marketing Officer at Pet Supplies Plus. "Nielsen Global Connect is the most prominent source of data within the U.S. pet market and as we grow our presence both instore and online, we look to Nielsen's strength in omnichannel measurement to inform our daily data-driven decisions."





"The U.S. pet retail channel continues to thrive and winning pet retailers like Pet Supplies Plus are leaning heavily into data and analytics to stay one step ahead," said Raha Alavi, Senior Vice President of Retail Services at Nielsen Global Connect. "As we shape a smarter market for the pet industry at large, we are proud to welcome Pet Supplies Plus to the Nielsen Global Connect measurement universe."

In 2019, Nielsen Global Connect launched Nielsen Total U.S. Pet Retail, the industry's first holistic view of the U.S. pet retail market. With a view into more than 10,000 pet specialty stores, Nielsen Global Connect's pet read provides a combined and inclusive view of pet specialty, non specialty, regional chains, independent stores, military commissary, grocery and mass market stores across the U.S.

ABOUT PET SUPPLIES PLUS

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 460 locations in 33 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 46 in Entrepreneur magazine's 40th Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

