Pet Supplies Plus to Host First-Ever Adoption Event at Detroit Lions Training Camp on August 3, 2023

Largest Pet Retail Franchise Makes Hometown History with Detroit Lions, Adoption Fees Waived for All Dogs

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, announces it will host the first-ever adoption event at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Mich. on Thursday, August 3. Occurring during the Lions training camp, dogs of various breeds and ages will be available for adoption from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Marked as "Pet Adoption Day" at the Detroit Lions training camp, Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with local rescues including Bark Nation, Macomb County Animal Control, and Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control who will have adoption-ready dogs. Each adoption will be free of charge, as Purina Pro Plan is covering all costs and will be distributing coupons.

"As a Detroit-based company, we're especially honored to be able to host the first adoption event at the Detroit Lions training camp," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Being engrained in the communities we serve is woven into our brand's DNA, and it is incredibly special that we get to help some dogs find their forever homes right here in our backyard."

Football fans and dog-lovers alike can participate in giveaways for tailgate essentials and Pet Supplies Plus gift cards. Attendees will also be able to get their hands, or paws, on swag items including t-shirts, treats, and more. The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and mascot, Roary, will also be in attendance to participate in the fun.

"We are proud as an organization to host our first-ever Pet Adoption Day, especially with a local partner as well trusted in the community as Pet Supplies Plus," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Mace Aluia. "As we continue to reach fans in places we haven't before, the touchpoint of not only offering an opportunity to bring a new member of the family home directly from the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility, but to waive the cost of adoption, is significant."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations.

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with nearly 700 locations in 42 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

