Pet Supply Company Featured on Several Lists of Fastest Growing Companies

WILLOW STREET, Pa., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures, a pet supply company located in Willow Street, has been featured on several prestigious lists including the 4th annual Inc Magazine's 2024 Regional list of the fastest growing companies in the Northeast region of the United States. With a growth rate of 62% from 2020 - 2022, Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures ranked 184 in its region.

The 198 companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"We are grateful for our sustained growth over the last few years," said Elam Miller, CEO, "I am proud of our team and the hard work they have given."

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures is also featured on Financial Times The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 list. This list is a compilation of some of the fastest growing private companies that have headquarters in North or South America. As one of the finalists, Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures has shown incredible success as they have become one of the leaders within their industry.

About Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures

Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures, an Amish owned and operated company, has been blessed to be a part of such substantial growth since its beginning in 2007. They have started several well-known brands, including The Hen House Collection , The Dog Kennel Collection , Backyard Pet Supplies , Riverside Farm , and Pet AutoDoor . Each one offers a different aspect of the pet supply industry, allowing Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures to serve a wide range of customers.

A large part of their business happens in person at their location in Lancaster. But each year, more of their business happens online, allowing them to have a much broader customer base across the United States. But the real key to the success of Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures is a focus on solutions.

"One of our goals is to serve the people around us," said Miller. "As we have seen a need, we have risen to the challenge to provide a solution."

About The Fastest Growing Lists

The Inc. Regionals is a list of the fastest growing companies in the United States grouped in the region in which their headquarters are located. This regional list is related to the annual Inc. 5000 franchise and gives an overview of the most successful private companies in the region. The Financial Times Fastest Growing list is a similar venture with slightly different methodology

Contact:

Elam Miller – Owner

Phone – (717) 435-8222

Email – [email protected]

SOURCE Bird-In-Hand Pet Structures