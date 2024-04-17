Trusted Pet Supply Company Launches Comprehensive Online Store

Amish pet structure company expands to include pet supplies and kennel renovations.

LANCASTER, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird-in-Hand Pet Structures, an Amish pet structure manufacturer in Lancaster, PA, has just launched their newest pet enterprise, Backyard Pet Supplies. Backyard Pet Supplies is designed to give pet owners a place to buy quality supplies and care products for their pets. Along with it, they built a website listing all they offer, providing customers with the ease of online shopping.

Bird In Hand Pet Structures Bird In Hand Pet Structures

Bird-in-Hand Pet Structures was already making dog shelters, sparking the idea to add quality care products and kennel supplies to their lines of pet housing. Backyard Pet Supplies was built to focus on being a platform where customers can find all the products that they may need for comprehensive care. Because of their wide array of kennel products, customers can expect to find all they would need for renovating an old kennel, or turning their backyard shed into a kennel. Alongside kennel parts, Backyard Pet Supplies sells cleaning supplies, grooming supplies, medications, and puppy care products.

"One of our goals is to give our customers all their pet supplies in one place," said Elam Miller, CEO. "They should be able to get everything they need from an affordable, trusted source."

About Bird-in-Hand Pet Structures

Bird-in-Hand Pet Structures has started several other successful subsidiary companies in the pet supplies industry, including The Hen House Collection , The Dog Kennel Collection , and Pet Auto Doors .

When asked about reasons for success, Miller replied, "Because we care about people, we do our best to serve the community around us. Each of our products has been developed to fill a need within our community."

Each venture is grounded in honoring God, by working hard, producing quality products, and building relationships with the community. With Backyard Pet Supplies, they hope to broaden their community to many more people, giving each pet owner a reason to return. For more information, visit backyardpetsupplies.com , or visit their location in person to learn more about their story!

Contact:

Elam Miller

CEO

(717) 435-8222

[email protected]

SOURCE Bird-in-Hand Pet Structures