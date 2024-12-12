Pet Valu Expands Canadian Pawprint on Instacart

Devoted pet lovers across Canada can now get pet supplies delivered directly to their doorstep from Canada's leading pet retailer

SAN FRANCISCO and MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Pet Valu (TSX: PET), the leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies in Canada, today announced that devoted pet lovers can now shop over 600 locations across the country exclusively on Instacart for same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. This collaboration will make shopping for pet essentials easier and more convenient than ever before, with quick and reliable delivery straight to customers' homes.



Millions of pet owners across Canada can browse and order food, treats, toys, and more from the Pet Valu family of stores – including Pet Valu, Bosley's by Pet Valu, Paulmac's, Total Pet and Tisol – through the Instacart app or website, ensuring their furry family members never miss a meal or playtime. Pet Valu's launch is the largest pet retailer collaboration for Instacart Canada and expands their offering to cover over 500 new stores, adding to the 100 locations rolled out earlier this year in Ontario and British Columbia.

"We know how much Canadians love their pets so we're thrilled to expand our presence with Pet Valu, Canada's largest specialty pet retailer," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Whether you're welcoming a new pet to your family, restocking everyday pet essentials, or splurging on your pet's favorite treat, customers can find whatever they need for their pets all in one place with Instacart, delivered right to their door with speed and ease."

"At Pet Valu, we're committed to creating seamless shopping experiences for our devoted pet lovers so they can spend more quality time with their pets," said Tanbir Grover, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Pet Valu. "Joining forces with Instacart allows us to expand our availability through a new channel, its customers and bring our large selection of high-quality pet goods to more pet parents across Canada, while providing the convenience of same-day delivery."

With Pet Valu teaming up with Instacart, pet owners will have access to Instacart's community of tens of thousands of experienced Canadian shoppers to help with picking, packing, and delivering customer orders.

To start ordering from Pet Valu, customers can visit www.instacart.ca or the Instacart App and navigate to the Pet Valu storefront of their choosing.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET ). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca .

