Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022: Sector Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.35%

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet wearable market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.35% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd.

Dogtra

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

High Tech Pet Products Inc.

Invisible Fence Inc. (Radio Systems Corporation)

Loc8tor Ltd.

Motorola (Lenovo)

Petcube

PetPace Ltd.

Tractive

Whistle Labs Inc. (Mars Inc.)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Pet wearables are devices that pet parents use to monitor the physiological and biomechanical activities of their pets. These wearables are manufactured using advanced technologies, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), internet of things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) trackers, Bluetooth sensors, cameras, transmitters and antennas, to ensure the safety of the pets.

They record health metrics, such as pulse, respiration, body temperature, calories burnt, rest patterns, food intake and heart rate variability (HRV), which can assist a doctor in providing adequate treatment to the pets.

The growing trend of pet humanization, along with the increasing concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets, represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for pet wearables positively.

Apart from this, owing to the rising cases of lost and stolen pets, pet owners are increasingly spending on pet wearables to identify their real-time location. Furthermore, leading players are offering Wi-Fi-enabled RFID devices to provide controlled monitoring of pets remotely.

They are also incorporating cloud-based and data analytics services that allow pet owners to store medical records on the cloud and set goals or reminders. Besides this, they are collaborating and forming alliances with other organizations to introduce innovative products.

For instance, FitBark Inc., a US-based consumer electronics firm, partnered with FitBit Inc., a renowned manufacturer of human health and fitness devices, to monitor daily activities of dogs and their owners simultaneously, such as the distance covered and calories burned during a walk.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pet wearable market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application, end-user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera

Others

Breakup by Technology:

GPS

RFID

Sensors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Identification and Tracking

Monitoring and Control

Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Facilitation, Safety and Security

Breakup by End-User:

Households

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Franchised Outlets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pet wearable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet wearable market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pet wearable market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suxxh0-wearable?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets