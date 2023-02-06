Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022: Sector Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.35%

Feb 06, 2023, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pet wearable market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.35% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd.
- Dogtra
- FitBark Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- High Tech Pet Products Inc.
- Invisible Fence Inc. (Radio Systems Corporation)
- Loc8tor Ltd.
- Motorola (Lenovo)
- Petcube
- PetPace Ltd.
- Tractive
- Whistle Labs Inc. (Mars Inc.)
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Pet wearables are devices that pet parents use to monitor the physiological and biomechanical activities of their pets. These wearables are manufactured using advanced technologies, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), internet of things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) trackers, Bluetooth sensors, cameras, transmitters and antennas, to ensure the safety of the pets.
They record health metrics, such as pulse, respiration, body temperature, calories burnt, rest patterns, food intake and heart rate variability (HRV), which can assist a doctor in providing adequate treatment to the pets.
The growing trend of pet humanization, along with the increasing concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets, represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for pet wearables positively.
Apart from this, owing to the rising cases of lost and stolen pets, pet owners are increasingly spending on pet wearables to identify their real-time location. Furthermore, leading players are offering Wi-Fi-enabled RFID devices to provide controlled monitoring of pets remotely.
They are also incorporating cloud-based and data analytics services that allow pet owners to store medical records on the cloud and set goals or reminders. Besides this, they are collaborating and forming alliances with other organizations to introduce innovative products.
For instance, FitBark Inc., a US-based consumer electronics firm, partnered with FitBit Inc., a renowned manufacturer of human health and fitness devices, to monitor daily activities of dogs and their owners simultaneously, such as the distance covered and calories burned during a walk.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pet wearable market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application, end-user and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
- Smart Collar
- Smart Vest
- Smart Harness
- Smart Camera
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- GPS
- RFID
- Sensors
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Identification and Tracking
- Monitoring and Control
- Medical Diagnosis and Treatment
- Facilitation, Safety and Security
Breakup by End-User:
- Households
- Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Modern Trade
- Franchised Outlets
- Specialty Stores
- E-Commerce
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pet wearable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet wearable market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global pet wearable market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suxxh0-wearable?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article