Petauri™ Acquires Formulary Insights™ in Market Access Expansion

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform bolsters pricing and market access offering, merging business with Petauri Advisors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today the acquisition of Formulary Insights, a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and life sciences clients for US market access insights and strategy. This strategic acquisition will integrate Formulary Insights' agile market research and real-world market access expertise with Petauri Advisors, Petauri's consulting arm, to expand its offerings in market access research and strategy development.

With the acquisition and merger, Petauri rapidly expands its capabilities in serving the pharmaceutical industry by leveraging Formulary Insights' industry-leading market access research platforms. This integration will enable Petauri Advisors to provide a full suite of consulting services, including enhanced market access strategy, accelerated business development and licensing (BD&L) due diligence evaluations, and the facilitation of access-informed decision-making for clients.

"Since 2021, Formulary Insights has developed actionable market access insights and strategies for over 40 biopharmaceutical manufacturers," said Amy Heath, Partner at Formulary Insights. "Joining Dan Renick and the experienced team at Petauri will allow us to further accelerate our offerings to current and future clients. Joining Petauri will only strengthen the value we deliver to our clients."

Pete Vaccaro, Partner at Formulary Insights, shared the following: "A key driver of our success has been the unmatched real-world payer experience across our team. Our client teams are built very differently than the industry has come to expect. This advantage positions our client teams to immediately deliver value while also providing a continuous flow of actionable insights over the course of every engagement."

"Combining Formulary Insights' market access insights and strategic capabilities with Petauri Advisors' established consulting practice represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver transformative payer and health system approaches to pharmaceutical and life sciences clients," said Steve O'Malley, President of Petauri Advisors. "With this acquisition, we can seamlessly blend the perspectives of market access with experienced healthcare consultancy practices, providing our clients with unparalleled strategic support in navigating today's complex healthcare environment."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, and the agencies of the Brightly Network, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

