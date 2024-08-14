Petauri™ Acquires Medical Communications Agencies in Major Expansion

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform adds four world-class agencies from the Brightly Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today the acquisition of four US-based firms: Bluprint Oncology, Cogency, Verascity, and Blendworks, from the Brightly Network. The combined businesses, founded in 2016 by Jan Hannon, Lisa Hefner, and Mark Ellis, PhD, comprise a comprehensive suite of medical communications agencies that specialize in oncology, hematology, and rare diseases across medical and commercial strategy, engagement, and education.

Today's announcement marks another milestone in Petauri's growth trajectory as the platform now numbers more than 360 professionals worldwide, all dedicated to the vision of improving patient outcomes by speeding access to life-changing medical breakthroughs.

"We're passionate about leveraging expert insights to convey scientific information in compelling and credible ways to empower those on the front lines of care," said Lisa Hefner, President of Bluprint Oncology and Verascity. "Joining this rapidly growing platform comes at a pivotal moment in our collective history and offers us opportunities for synergy, a shared vision, and a commitment to making a difference in the worlds of oncology, hematology, rare diseases, and more."

"The professionals at Petauri are well-regarded in the industry for their ability to work as an extension of their client teams. That strategy is mirrored at Bluprint, Cogency, Verascity, and Blendworks in our client engagements, which is why this is such a great fit," said Jan Hannon, Group President. "We are passionate about our clients' stories and are excited to have the opportunity to expand our capabilities by joining Petauri. This integration allows us to come to the table with multiple ways to achieve success."

"The addition of these highly respected teams, alongside our proven professionals across FORCE Communications, burnishes Petauri's scientific and medical offerings, further enabling us to provide our clients with comprehensive and robust services in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, hematology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiometabolic syndrome, and rare and orphan conditions," stated Dan Renick, Petauri CEO. "Broadening our core competencies with those of Bluprint, Cogency, Verascity, and Blendworks will further expedite our goal of ensuring that scientific advancements reach patients with unmet medical needs."

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group––Powered by Petauri™, FORCE Communications––Powered by Petauri™, Mtech Access––Powered by Petauri™, and Delta Hat––Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

