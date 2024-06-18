Petauri Adds Mtech Access and Delta Hat in Global Expansion

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform announces transformational expansion, acquiring two leading businesses focused on evidence-based value demonstration and global market access

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today the addition of two UK-based firms: Mtech Access, a premier full-service global market access solutions provider; and Delta Hat, an experience-led company specializing in the technical aspects of evidence-based value demonstration. The combined business will create a comprehensive suite of highly technical and specialized services that will deliver unparalleled value to Petauri clients globally.

Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in Petauri's growth trajectory as the platform now numbers more than 300 global professionals, all dedicated to the vision of improving patient outcomes by speeding access to life-changing medical advances.

"The integration of Mtech Access and Delta Hat allows us to support clients with more robust and comprehensive capabilities in the critical areas of global market access, evidence generation, and technical specialization delivered by world-renowned scientists and researchers," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "We are confident that this expansion of core capabilities will accelerate our mission to ensure that scientific breakthroughs reach patients with unmet medical needs."

"Joining Petauri alongside Delta Hat is a proud moment for me and my co-founders, Anthony Bentley and Andrew Spencer," said David Niziol, Founder and Managing Director, Mtech Access. "When we started the company 8 years ago, I was committed to building a 'people first' business focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for employees, clients, and patients. This people-centric approach has been the driving force behind our thriving team and business success, and it's also the core essential value at Petauri. As we evaluated expanding our capabilities, geographic reach, and opportunities for our team to develop, joining Petauri was a natural fit and an exciting next step. We also have a long history with Delta Hat and have often collaborated with them, so we're thrilled they are on this journey with us. This is a fantastic opportunity, and we can't wait to work alongside our new colleagues across Delta Hat and Petauri."

"The foundation of Delta Hat is delivering industry-leading analysis and health-economic modeling to the life sciences and healthcare sectors," said Anthony Hatswell, Founder and Director. "With the support of Petauri, I'm excited to find out just how much we can achieve. The opportunity to learn from the deep experience across the wider group will expand our ability to tackle the critical issues we face in building that evidence package. As for values, we've worked with Mtech Access since 2019 and know they share our client focus and rigor."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group––Powered by Petauri™ and FORCE Communications––Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

