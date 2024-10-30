Petauri™ Announces Evolution of The Kinetix Group--Powered by Petauri™

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services provider responds to high growth

areas with 2 new adjacent business units

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services provider, announced today the renaming of one of its core units, The Kinetix Group, and the strategic decision to restructure it into 2 complementary units, Petauri Kinect and Petauri MAx.

This decision is in response to remarkable growth across all aspects of the legacy business coupled with evolving marketplace dynamics, allowing Petauri to sharpen its focus on distinct market segments, fostering agility and innovation across both areas.

Petauri Kinect partners with medical and commercial teams to engage stakeholders across the health system, integrated delivery network, and hospital landscape to inform decision-making, develop care pathways and treatment protocols, and drive transformative, systemic change. By bridging the gap between life sciences innovators and these diverse customer groups, Petauri Kinect—a strategic consultancy and marketing agency—creates bespoke and scalable engagement solutions to optimize therapeutic access for patients. By honing its efforts in these channels, the unit aims to meet evolving customer needs with enhanced precision and industry-leading solutions. Merissa Oliver, a long-time senior leader of the legacy business, will serve as Managing Partner for Petauri Kinect.

Petauri MAx will build on existing client relationships and forge new strategic partnerships focused on addressing comprehensive payer marketing needs. As a full-service agency of record offering a wide range of specialized services to support market access clients, Petauri MAx will deliver strategic, creative, and digital innovations, connecting insights, data, and trends that resonate with key access stakeholders. The business will optimize pathways to access and reimbursement through activities including but not limited to launch support, value proposition communications, and patient support resources via brand and above brand solutions. Dan Vanderpoel, PharmD, a highly experienced market access strategist and agency leader, will serve as Managing Partner for Petauri MAx.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new structure as it strengthens our commitment to delivering value in distinct and dynamic ways while building on the nearly 25-year history of The Kinetix Group," stated Sarah McNulty, Group President. "By creating 2 focused business units, we can better serve our clients, streamline our operations, and seize opportunities in new and existing markets, all designed to speed access to healthcare innovations."

"The creation of Petauri Kinect and Petauri MAx aligns with our broader strategy of fostering industry-leading growth and operational efficiency," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "Both units will work closely together to ensure seamless integration of services and solutions, ensuring a continued high level of customer satisfaction as we partner to address and overcome barriers to access across the full spectrum of managed markets."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, and the agencies of the Brightly Network, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

