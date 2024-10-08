Petauri™ Announces Formation of Petauri Advance

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services provider unites existing capabilities into a

comprehensive Medical Communications platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services provider, announced today the formation of Petauri Advance, a forward-thinking medical communications platform. This platform is designed to integrate and optimize healthcare communications for the life sciences industry, bridging the gap between healthcare professionals, biopharmaceutical and diagnostic innovators, and patients.

Petauri Advance offers a wide range of specialized services to support the diverse needs of the healthcare sector, including but not limited to:

Petauri

KOL engagement strategy and implementation

Insight generation strategy and executing those insights into action

Commercial development strategy, launch planning, and mapping

Scientific communications and disease awareness

Abstracts, publications, and trial education

MSL training and engagement materials

Conference and congress strategy, support and competitive intelligence

Promotional and non-promotional content

Digital strategy, implementation, and analytics

The formation of Petauri Advance unites the highly acclaimed agencies acquired by Petauri throughout 2024, providing unrivaled therapeutic area breadth and depth combined with the agility, client service, and innovation of independent healthcare agencies. Petauri Advance is comprised of the following agencies, all Powered by Petauri™:

Blendworks

Bluprint Oncology

Cogency

DRIVE

MOMENTUM

PROPEL

Verascity Science

"We can now offer our clients scientific communications and therapeutic acumen across multiple therapeutic areas," stated Jan Hannon, Group President. "Our goal for Petauri Advance is to clarify complex science for those on the frontlines of care delivery to improve patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to introduce Petauri Advance as a powerful platform that will further enable us to deliver more impactful and efficient medical communications across a wide range of disease states," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "With the increasing demand for high-quality healthcare information and education, this unified group will provide a comprehensive solution that empowers healthcare professionals and proactively addresses the evolving needs of the industry."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercial services, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, and the agencies of the Brightly Network, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

