Petauri™ Launches Petauri Advisors

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform expands presence in life sciences consulting with the addition of key industry leadership.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today the launch of Petauri Advisors, with industry veteran Steve O'Malley as President.

As a strategic life sciences consulting group, Petauri Advisors will initially focus on pricing, reimbursement, access, and value demonstration, building upon and expanding existing client engagements. "The biopharmaceutical industry continues to launch innovative and groundbreaking technologies, and demonstrating and communicating the value of these therapies is more important than ever," said Steve O'Malley. "We look forward to partnering with clients to launch products with the potential to significantly enhance the lives of patients."

Prior to leading Petauri Advisors, Steve formed MKO Global Partners in 2015, a strategic global life sciences consulting firm focused on payer strategy, market access, pricing, and reimbursement. Prior to MKO, Steve launched over 50 products in the market access category for multiple biopharmaceutical innovators, including Byetta, Incivek, and Xopenex.

"Steve brings strategic vision and a track record of successful executive leadership, and is known for developing highly respected, high-performing professional teams," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "He will be a trusted advisor to clients and colleagues and a highly valued executive leader as Petauri continues its rapid growth trajectory."

For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform recently acquired The Kinetix Group and seeks to actively acquire and combine additional best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly support these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a long-standing private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation, in partnership with management, to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com

