Petauri Welcomes Dan Vanderpoel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that Dan Vanderpoel has joined the company in the dual role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Payer Marketing, and Head, Client Solutions.

In this newly created position, Dan's focus will be driving forward-thinking customer solutions and cultivating strategic partnerships to capitalize on synergies across the Petauri platform with current and prospective clients, leveraging his deep relationships in the pharmaceutical and market access space. Additionally, Dan will be dedicated to the expansion of Petauri's existing market access offerings across payer strategies and marketing solutions.

A highly regarded market access and organizational leader, Dan has a passion for developing solutions and supporting client success across the ever-changing payer landscape. With over 20 years of market access experience, Dan has honed his expertise through diverse leadership roles in payer organizations and pharmaceutical service providers. Dan will report to Petauri CEO, Dan Renick. Their collaboration spans multiple successful past ventures, including roles at Humana, Inc., The Hobart Group, and, most recently, Precision Value & Health, where they navigated the complexities of US value and access, on behalf of hundreds of clients.

"The market access landscape continues to evolve, presenting opportunities and challenges for the biopharmaceutical industry as companies launch new products and technologies," said Dan Vanderpoel. "I am thrilled to join the Petauri platform and leverage our expanding suite of services to drive client success in this ever-changing environment."

"Dan brings a wealth of experience and significant industry recognition to Petauri, particularly because of his extensive strategic contributions in market access and payer marketing," said Dan Renick. "In our prior work together, Dan demonstrated an exceptional talent for identifying and addressing market access obstacles, crucial for ensuring the best patient access to healthcare innovations and medical advances. We are thrilled that he is joining Petauri as we continue our rapid and remarkable expansion."

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group––Powered by Petauri™ and FORCE Communications––Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

