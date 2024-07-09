Petauri Welcomes Hunter Clark as Business Development Lead

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform continues to expand team with experienced business development executive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced the appointment of Hunter Clark to its business development team. In his role, Hunter will collaborate with Petauri's growing team of commercialization experts to identify and secure new client partnerships across the biopharmaceutical services space.

Hunter brings a wealth of experience in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), market access, and real-world evidence (RWE), having previously worked with OPEN Health, where he was hired to grow the business development function in the United States, eventually becoming the global team lead. Before that, he worked in the HEOR division of Precision Value & Health, leading growth efforts across several key accounts. He holds a BA in economics from Bowdoin College.

Petauri has appointed Hunter Clark to its business development team to help secure new client partnerships. Post this

"Hunter's experience and expertise in business development will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve," said Dan Vanderpoel, a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Petauri. "His understanding of the healthcare landscape and his ability to identify and capitalize on new opportunities will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy moving forward."

Reflecting on his new role, Hunter said, "I look forward to the opportunity to help build and shape Petauri at a time when I can make a big impact. This is a very interesting time of change as the U.S. market responds to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and sweeping changes come to the European market with the implementation of EU-wide regulation for the first time. I'm looking forward to working hand in hand with Petauri's industry-leading scientific and consulting experts to help our clients develop targeted strategies to tackle these new challenges.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, and Delta Hat, all Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com

Media Contact:

Greg Pitkoff

Glue Advertising and Public Relations

[email protected]

718-404-9277

SOURCE Petauri