Petauri Welcomes Mark Levonyak as Executive Vice President, New Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Levonyak as Executive Vice President of New Business for Petauri Advance, the organization's scientific and medical communications business unit. In this role, Mark will lead the strategic direction and growth of new business activities, while also commercializing existing and new products and services.

Mark's extensive background includes 39 years of dedicated service in drug development, clinical operations, medical affairs, and commercialization activities across medical communications, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies. Most recently, Mark served as Executive Vice President and Executive Clinical Strategist at Vaniam Group, LLC, where he was instrumental in developing and managing multiple business units. Mark's career highlights also include his tenure as President at DAVA Oncology, LLC along with C-suite commercial roles at AnorMED and Cell Therapeutics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Levonyak to Petauri," said Dan Renick, CEO, Petauri. "His extensive experience in the medical communications space and proven leadership in the pharmaceutical industry will be instrumental in driving our mission forward, and we are confident that he will help us take our agencies to new heights."

When asked what excites him the most about this new opportunity, Mark responded, "I am excited to join Petauri and represent the Petauri Advance team, focusing on FORCE Communications. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams to not only expand their medical communication therapeutic expertise but also to drive the growth of the business, leveraging our collective strengths to achieve remarkable success and innovation in the industry."

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, and Formulary Insights, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

