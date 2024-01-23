Petco and Nationwide® launch co-branded pet insurance product on petco.com

Petco | Nationwide pet insurance leverages Nationwide's customizable pet health insurance product within Petco's unique and fully integrated pet care ecosystem. The co-branded experience on petco.com enables visitors to build a policy that fits the individual needs of their pet and budget.

Petco | Nationwide pet insurance provides essential coverage for unexpected veterinary expenses resulting from accidental injuries including broken bones, lacerations, poisoning, and other incidents. Pet parents may also choose optional coverage for veterinary expenses related to diagnosis and treatment of illness or disease. Wellness is also offered as an optional coverage to help families manage costs of routine and preventive care such as checkups, vaccinations, flea & tick prevention, and other procedures.

To meet their budget, pet parents may further customize their policy through:

Reimbursement ranging from 50% to 90% of all eligible veterinary expenses

Flexible annual deduction options from $100 to $500

to Coverage limits from $500 to unlimited.

Plans are available for dogs and cats, as well as many avian and exotic animals, including popular pets such as reptiles and rodents. Accident plans in some areas start at $16/month for dogs and $9/month for cats.

Once enrolled, members will receive exclusive discounts and savings on veterinary services available through Petco's growing network of over 280 Vetco Total Care hospitals and approximately 1,450 weekly mobile Vetco Vaccination Clinics across the United States. The partnership also offers more than 1.2 million members of Nationwide's broader pet insurance network a first-of-its-kind discount of 10% when visiting a Vetco Total Care hospital or Vetco Vaccination Clinic. The discount applies to all services rendered during the visit, even those that may not be eligible for reimbursement based on a member's chosen coverage.

"We're thrilled to pair our most flexible pet protection solution with Petco's veterinary services to offer convenient, unified care within Petco's complete ecosystem," said Mariel Devesa, Head of Growth, Expansion & Development for Nationwide pet insurance. "This latest expansion of our partnership with Petco delivers integrated and affordable pet health and protection that will enable more pet parents to 'say yes to the vet.'"

"Increasing access to high-quality, affordable and seamless veterinary care is a key component of Petco's mission to improve lives," said Petco Chief Veterinarian Dr. Whitney Miller, DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "The customizable, data-driven pet insurance and care solutions we co-developed with Nationwide are designed to help families of all budgets and areas of the country prioritize their pets' immediate and long-term needs through our 360-degree health and wellness ecosystem."

Visit petco.com for additional resources regarding healthy pet ownership and frequently asked questions about Petco | Nationwide Pet Insurance. Visit petinsurance.com for more information about Nationwide.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals. Petco is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. PetCoach, LLC is a licensed insurance producer, not an insurer, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc. The Petco name is used for the brand name. In California, PetCoach, LLC does business as PetCoach Insurance Solutions Agency (CA License No. 0M10414). Pet insurance plans are marketed and offered by PetCoach, LLC.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Insurance terms, definitions and explanations are intended for informational purposes only and do not in any way replace or modify the definitions and information contained in individual insurance contracts, policies or declaration pages, which are controlling. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on X. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024.

Petco Contact:

Ventura Olvera

[email protected]

Nationwide Contact:

Karen Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.