Petco Announces Expansion of PupBox With Personalized Boxes for All Dogs Across All Life Stages

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced that PupBox, a monthly subscription service for dogs, will expand to offer boxes across four life stages – Puppy, Young Pup, Grown Pup and Senior Pup – designed for a dog's specific needs at each stage of life. Building on the success of Petco's popular puppy-focused PupBox offering, these new boxes are sure to be a big hit with the millions of incremental new pets in homes since 2020.

The expanded offering will begin shipping to customers on September 15, 2021. Each new PupBox delivers tailored products and guidance, customized based on pet age, size, allergies, preferences, gender and weight. This expanded subscription service offering supplements Petco's full suite of membership options for pet parents.

"Over the last two years, PupBox has tripled in size, and today we are excited to boost that momentum by announcing a broadening of our Pupbox assortment to all ages of dogs," said Ron Coughlin, Chairman and CEO of Petco. "This will provide pet parents with curated toys, treats without artificial ingredients and great training, grooming and veterinary offers, all while further strengthening our recurring revenue model – good for pets and good for Petco."

Curated by Petco's trusted experts, each custom-built PupBox contains five to seven hand-picked items, including toys, accessories, treats and chews meeting Petco's industry-leading nutrition standards, as well as engaging educational materials, with costs ranging from $29 to $39 per box based on a monthly or annual commitment. Each box also includes exclusive offers and discounts on services at Petco pet care centers – including grooming, training and veterinary care – giving subscribers integrated access to Petco's complete pet care ecosystem.

Details on the new PupBox offerings include:

PupBox: Puppy – Ideal for newborns to six month-old puppies, this box will feature age-appropriate training guides to help address puppies' rapidly changing needs and growth and development, supporting pet parents through key milestones such as crate training and socialization.

– Ideal for newborns to six month-old puppies, this box will feature age-appropriate training guides to help address puppies' rapidly changing needs and growth and development, supporting pet parents through key milestones such as crate training and socialization. PupBox: Young Pup – This box will be tailored to dogs roughly seven to 18 months old and will include important training guides to help ease the transition into adolescence, as well as content on more general health and wellness themes such as nutrition and grooming.

– This box will be tailored to dogs roughly seven to 18 months old and will include important training guides to help ease the transition into adolescence, as well as content on more general health and wellness themes such as nutrition and grooming. PupBox: Grown Pup – For dogs ranging from 19 months to six years old (or older, depending on dog size and breed), this box will provide pet parents with evergreen tips and products that are essential for a dog's adult life, with informative materials on topics such as mental health and seasonal themes.

– For dogs ranging from 19 months to six years old (or older, depending on dog size and breed), this box will provide pet parents with evergreen tips and products that are essential for a dog's adult life, with informative materials on topics such as mental health and seasonal themes. PupBox: Senior Pup – The age at which an adult dog becomes a senior dog varies by pet breed and size, but typically ranges from seven to 11 years of age. Senior dogs have unique needs across nutrition, activity level and overall health. These specialty senior boxes will feature treats, toys and educational content aimed at guiding pet parents through their dogs' elderly years and will become available later in the year. Until these boxes are available, customers will be eligible to receive PupBox: Grown Pup for older dogs.

"As a pet health and wellness company, we partner with pet parents every step of the way, from their pets' birth through end of life, arming them with everything they need from products to services and expertise," said Petco Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Darren MacDonald. "The pet parenthood journey is full of joys and challenges, and with PupBox, our goal is to help take away the guesswork and support pet parents through all stages of their dogs' lives – puppyhood and beyond."

In addition to PupBox, Petco's robust other membership, subscription and payment offerings include:

Membership: Petco's Vital Care is an annual whole health plan for $19 per month. The plan provides pet parents with a convenient, affordable way to meet their pets' routine wellness needs with 30% off every groom, as well as routine vet exams, monthly Pals Rewards and a welcome gift. Petco's Pals Rewards loyalty program provides pet parents with a variety of exclusive products and perks, members-only resources and the opportunity to turn points into dollars for pet health and wellness essentials. Pals Rewards members receive 5% back every day, and a free eighth bag of dry dog or cat food and a free eighth groom when they unlock the perks in the Petco app.

Petco's is an annual whole health plan for per month. The plan provides pet parents with a convenient, affordable way to meet their pets' routine wellness needs with 30% off every groom, as well as routine vet exams, monthly Pals Rewards and a welcome gift. Petco's Pals Rewards loyalty program provides pet parents with a variety of exclusive products and perks, members-only resources and the opportunity to turn points into dollars for pet health and wellness essentials. Pals Rewards members receive 5% back every day, and a free eighth bag of dry dog or cat food and a free eighth groom when they unlock the perks in the Petco app. Subscriptions: In addition to PupBox, Petco offers Petco Insurance, which helps pet parents stay ready for anything with accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats. Also, Repeat Delivery provides pet parents with hassle-free repeat deliveries on their pets' schedules, complete with free shipping and exclusive savings, including up to 35% on select brands.

In addition to PupBox, Petco offers Petco Insurance, which helps pet parents stay ready for anything with accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats. Also, Repeat Delivery provides pet parents with hassle-free repeat deliveries on their pets' schedules, complete with free shipping and exclusive savings, including up to 35% on select brands. Payment: Available exclusively to Pals Rewards members, Petco Pay includes the Petco Pay Mastercard, a co-branded credit card, and the Petco Pay Credit Card, a private label credit card. The credit cards have a wide array of exclusive benefits including 20% off the first Petco Pay purchase and 8% back in Pals Rewards at Petco. Petco also offers Klarna's Pay in 4 solution on petco.com, across Petco's nearly 1,500 pet care centers nationwide and the Klarna app. The payment option gives pet parents the opportunity to split their purchase into four interest-free payments spread over the course of six weeks, making it even more accessible and flexible to care for pets' whole health.

For more information on PupBox, visit pupbox.com.

*See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at petco.com/nutritionstandards.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 150 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.