Petco Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community with Expanded Pride Collection for Pets and Pet Parents that Gives Back

Additionally, Petco is teaming up with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, for a 10% giveback donation*on every qualifying Pride product purchase to support the organization's life-saving mission and free, 24/7 crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth. As an Official Corporate Partner of The Trevor Project, Petco will donate a minimum of $100,000 to the organization, regardless of product sales.

"We're thrilled to be expanding the Pride collection this year and giving it even more purpose by giving back to The Trevor Project," said Jennifer Kovacs, Vice President of Merchandising at Petco. "We value the various backgrounds, experiences, ideas and perspectives that enrich the work we do for the diverse communities of pets and pet parents we serve at Petco – and our Pride collection is a beautiful representation of just that. The line offers a wide range of products that symbolize and celebrate the diversity found in the LGBTQ+ community."

Petco encourages pets and pet parents to show off their pride with festive pieces from the new collection, featuring "The Proudest" line from Youly, including trendy apparel, toys and accessories for dogs, cats and small animals, as well as human "match-back" apparel, to celebrate what makes them unique. Petco's decision to partner with The Trevor Project was made in collaboration with the company's employee resource group, "LGBTQ+ at Petco." The Trevor Project has widespread national impact, and its emphasis on improving the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth aligns with Petco's position as a health and wellness company.

"We hear directly from LGBTQ youth working to cope with daily stressors that they find comfort in their pets, and we're grateful to Petco for sending LGBTQ young people the message that they are supported and never alone," said Shira Kogan, Director of Corporate Development for The Trevor Project. "Petco's support will help The Trevor Project continue supporting LGBTQ youth in crisis 24/7 and for free, while also working to prevent suicide and protect LGBTQ young people through research, education, advocacy, and more."

LGBTQ+ at Petco was created with a focus on inclusivity through language, benefits, career advancement and support. The group is open to all Petco partners and inclusive of members from the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Petco continuously supports its LGBTQ+ team members through initiatives that help foster a welcoming workplace, including our incorporation of preferred pronouns in email signatures and Petco Pet Care Center partners' name badges. In June, the employee resource group will offer Pride programming for Petco partners, including an informational lunch and learn activity in partnership with The Trevor Project.

"Petco's mission is to improve the lives of pets, pet parents and Petco partners, and we're devoted to maintaining a diverse, inclusive workplace, where all partners can be their most authentic selves every day," said Michael Spinella, Vice President of Partner Experience, Diversity & Inclusion at Petco. "I couldn't be prouder of Petco's work to further diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts thus far, yet I know there's always more work to be done in listening to one another, ensuring we all feel heard and bridging gaps for underrepresented communities. We are making a statement through our products and this partnership that we are wholeheartedly committed to the advancement of the LGBTQ+ community, and our work won't stop here."

Petco remains steadfast in its support of driving an inclusive culture for all pets and people, which it believes in turn drives deeper connections with customers. To help cultivate this culture, Petco leaders and key stakeholders participate in formalized awareness and experiences training, as well as diversity, inclusion and belonging training aimed at building respect in the workplace.

For more information on Petco's Pride collection, visit petco.com/youly. To learn more about Petco's commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, visit corporate.petco.com/Diversity-Inclusion-Belonging. Pet parents have a variety of safe, convenient ways to shop the Pride collection, including at Petco Pet Care Centers, as well as with curbside pick-up, same-day delivery and repeat delivery.

*From 4/26/21 through 8/8/21, 10% of every Pride purchase will be donated to The Trevor Project.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678-678.

Contact:

For Petco: [email protected]

For The Trevor Project: [email protected]

