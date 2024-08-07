Petco Unveils Halloween 'Bootique' and Fall Collections Featuring New, Exclusive On-Trend Items and Returning Cult-Favorites

This year's collections include a must-have, oversized pumpkin spice plush toy, bestselling costumes, everyday essentials, home décor and more to help pet families celebrate the season together

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced its latest Halloween "Bootique" and fall collections featuring returning bestsellers and new on-trend offerings for pets of all species, breeds and sizes at every price point. With more than 300 items, and 90% of products under $15, the new collections are curated for the quintessential fall activities pet parents can experience with their pets.

Petco's new Halloween "Bootique" and fall collections feature bestselling costumes, playful toys, on-trend home décor, tasty treats, everyday essentials and more to help pet families celebrate together.

From playful costumes, decorative toys, and tasty treats to spooky home décor and everyday supplies, Petco offers all the products, resources and tips to help pets and pet parents have a safe, fun Halloween and create memories all season long:

Pet parents can shop fall and Halloween essentials at Petco in a variety of convenient ways, including buy online, pick-up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For additional tips to help pets and their families celebrate the season, visit a local Petco pet care center or petco.com/Halloween.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 7 million animals.

