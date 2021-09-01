Petco Debuts Expanded "Bootique" Collection and Tips for a Safe, Spooky Halloween

Petco is also taking the Halloween festivities virtual this year with its #PetcoHalloween photo contest. Pet parents are invited to put their creativity to the test by sharing photos and videos of their pets in full Halloween character – costumes and spooky settings included. To enter, use the hashtag #PetcoHalloween on Instagram and TikTok before October 25.* Prizes include a chance to be featured on Petco's social channels and up to $5,000 in cash prizes that will be announced on Petco's Instagram and TikTok on October 29. Additional contest rules apply.

On top of all the Halloween fun for pets, pet parents will get a treat of their own with deals on holiday apparel, accessories, toys and more at their local Petco pet care center, on petco.com and in the Petco app. Shoppers can also enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery and curbside pick-up for any of their last-minute celebration needs.

For more insight into the making of Petco's Bootique collection this year and Halloween pet safety tips and products, visit petco.com/halloween.

*Visit https://www.petco.com/shop/en/petcostore/c/make-a-scene for complete contest rules.

