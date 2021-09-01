Petco Debuts Expanded "Bootique" Collection and Tips for a Safe, Spooky Halloween
Sep 01, 2021, 08:32 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco is helping pets and their parents brew up new levels of Halloween magic this year with the return of the always popular "Bootique" collection, including expanded costume types and sizes for the entire family: cats, dogs, guinea pigs, bearded dragons and pet parents alike.
Whether the plan is to haunt the night from home or make the trick-or-treating rounds, Petco has everything – costumes, treats, training solutions and more – needed to ensure a scary good time that's safe for the whole family:
- Plan the perfect Halloween look: Pets of all kinds can get into the spooky spirit with this year's Bootique line, complete with ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and matching costumes. Pets can keep it classic as a dinosaur, shark, or taco or embrace their inner human by playing cowboy for a day. Pet parents who want to go all out for Halloween can also double down on their trick-or-treating look with costumes of their own as matching tigers or bat duos. No matter the look, pets will strut and feel their best in pet apparel designed with comfort and accessibility in mind – from easy-on options to full-body costumes, no pet or preference has been overlooked.
- Get spooky, but keep it safe: Preparation should include assessing costumes for any hazardous materials that could be chewed or cause choking. It's also a good idea to introduce pets to their costumes well in advance of the big night so they can get accustomed to them – treats can also help create a positive association with the new gear. Pet parents should also model their costumes with their pets well in advance so they can get familiar with their human's look. No Halloween outfit is complete without proper pet identification and reflective gear to ensure the whole pack is prowling the night safely. Pre-Halloween training online can also help teach pets how to avoid candy and potentially hazardous décor, plus how to safely interact with trick-or-treaters.
- Don't be tricked by the treats: Holiday or not, it's important to remember that quality nutrition is key to pets' overall health and wellness. No more than 10% of a pet's daily calorie intake should be from treats, and pet parents should follow feeding guides according to their pet's breed and weight. A protein-packed treat, such as Wholehearted stick treats for dogs or new freeze-dried treats for cats can help keep pets energized for all the Halloween festivities. Furry family members can also celebrate with a new toy – like a bat laser pointer, plush pumpkin spice latte or plush Halloween character assortment – to bring the spooky fun home while exercising their mind and body. To help keep pets feeling their best year-round, give them the ultimate treat of Vital Care for just $19 a month to enjoy savings on grooming, vet exams and more.
- Keep home a scare-free zone: Pets can be easily triggered by crowds, crazy costumes and repeated doorbell rings. Leave the scares for the haunted house by keeping pets relaxed and occupied at home with calming aids, chews or oil diffusers. Pet parents can also help safeguard their pets' wellbeing by giving their furry friends a secure, cozy escape into a quiet room away from any Halloween action, complete with a pumpkin bed or bat blanket for festive ambience. Extra-anxious pets may also benefit from relaxing background music or having the TV on to drown out any unusual sounds.
Petco is also taking the Halloween festivities virtual this year with its #PetcoHalloween photo contest. Pet parents are invited to put their creativity to the test by sharing photos and videos of their pets in full Halloween character – costumes and spooky settings included. To enter, use the hashtag #PetcoHalloween on Instagram and TikTok before October 25.* Prizes include a chance to be featured on Petco's social channels and up to $5,000 in cash prizes that will be announced on Petco's Instagram and TikTok on October 29. Additional contest rules apply.
On top of all the Halloween fun for pets, pet parents will get a treat of their own with deals on holiday apparel, accessories, toys and more at their local Petco pet care center, on petco.com and in the Petco app. Shoppers can also enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery and curbside pick-up for any of their last-minute celebration needs.
For more insight into the making of Petco's Bootique collection this year and Halloween pet safety tips and products, visit petco.com/halloween.
*Visit https://www.petco.com/shop/en/petcostore/c/make-a-scene for complete contest rules.
