Petco encourages healthy summer habits for pets, shares essential tips to enhance their exercise routine and whole health.

Under its new brand platform "It's what we'd want if we were pets," Petco reaffirms its commitment to delivering the same comprehensive approach to care for pets that humans expect for themselves by highlighting the physical, social and mental benefits that are unlocked with an exercise and play routine. To help pets start this summer off on the right paw, Petco recommends the following tips to address pets' Whole Health this summer:

For more summer tips, products and services for pets, visit petco.com/activity. With special summer deals available in Petco pet care centers, online and through the easy-to-use Petco app, pet parents can shop in a variety of safe, convenient and affordable ways.

*Exclusions apply. Selection and availability may vary by store.

**See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at petco.com/nutritionstandards.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Media Contact:

Ventura Olvera

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://petco.com

