Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. announces record revenue and earnings with 20 percent comp growth and 30 percent on a two-year basis

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today released its financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.4 billion, up 19 percent versus prior year. Net income improved by $67.7 million from prior year to $75.1 million or $0.28 per share. Trailing twelve month net income improved by $139.0 million from prior year to $79.9 million. Adjusted Net Income1 increased $44.4 million from prior year to $67.5 million or $0.25 per share, while second quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 19 percent from prior year to $155.1 million.

"With purpose driven performance at the heart of all we do, our second quarter results reflect the strength of our differentiated model and continued focus on driving customer acquisition, increasing spend, fueling comp growth of 20 percent year-over-year and 30 percent on a two-year stack," said Ron Coughlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Petco. "We exited Q2 with strong momentum while lapping robust double-digit comp growth. Looking ahead, we're operating from a position of strength as we move into the second half, which gave us the confidence to raise our guidance. We believe we have significant runway for continued growth as we execute against our proven transformation strategy in multi-year growth areas across services, veterinary care, digital, and owned and premium brands."

Additionally, in the first half of 2021 total debt remained roughly flat at $1.7 billion with Net Debt1 improving $73.4 million to $1.5 billion driven by net cash flow from operations of $202.4 million and Free Cash Flow1 of $102.5 million, up 119 percent and 142 percent, respectively, from the first half of 2020. Also in the first half of 2021, Net Debt1 / Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 16 percent or 0.5x to 2.7x driven by Free Cash Flow1 generation and growth in Adjusted EBITDA1.

Fiscal Q2 2021 Highlights:

Comparisons are second quarter of 2021 ended July 31, 2021 versus second quarter of 2020 ended August 1, 2020 unless otherwise noted

Net revenue increased 19 percent to $1.4 billion driven by comp sales growth of 20 percent

driven by comp sales growth of 20 percent Net income increased $67.7 million to $75.1 million or $0.28 per share

to or per share Adjusted Net Income 1 increased $44.4 million to $67.5 million or $0.25 per share

increased to or per share Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 19 percent to $155.1 million , excluding a $45.2 million gain from mark to market on our investment in A Place for Rover, Inc 4

increased 19 percent to , excluding a gain from mark to market on our investment in A Place for Rover, Inc Trailing twelve month net income increased $139.0 million to $79.9 million

to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA increased $98.2 million to $547.5 million

to Net cash provided by operating activities increased $110.0 million to $202.4 million in the first half of the 2021

to in the first half of the 2021 Free Cash Flow 1 increased $60.2 million to $102.5 million in the first half of 2021

increased to in the first half of 2021 Total debt decreased $1.6 billion or 49 percent to $1.7 billion driven by the proceeds generated in the company's initial public offering, related recapitalization, and Free Cash Flow 1 generation

or 49 percent to driven by the proceeds generated in the company's initial public offering, related recapitalization, and Free Cash Flow generation Net Debt 1 decreased $1.6 billion or 52 percent to $1.5 billion

decreased or 52 percent to Net Debt 1 / Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved 61 percent to 2.7x

/ Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA improved 61 percent to 2.7x Liquidity of $644.5 million inclusive of $203.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $441.1 million of availability on revolving credit facility

inclusive of of cash and cash equivalents and of availability on revolving credit facility Ended the quarter with 1,451 Pet Care Centers, 155 Full Service Vet Hospitals within Pet Care Centers, and 101 Pet Care Centers in Mexico

Fiscal 2021 Guidance:

The following guidance as of August 19, 2021 reflects the company's expectations for fiscal year 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance Net Revenue $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion $5.475 billion-$5.575 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $565 million-$575 million $550 million-$560 million Adjusted EPS2 $0.81-$0.85 $0.73-$0.76 Capital Expenditures3 Near top of prior range $185 million-$235 million

Assumptions in the guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. The company continues to monitor those assumptions and any potential financial impacts. Adjusted EPS guidance assumes approximately $80 million of interest expense, a 26 percent tax rate and 266 million weighted average diluted share count.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. (2) We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS outlook as non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlooks for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward–looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are estimated in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein. (3) Original capital expenditure guidance was given in the 10-K. (4) In July 2021, the company recognized a $45.2 million gain from the remeasurement of the fair value of its investment in A Place for Rover, Inc. ("Rover") following Rover's completion of a business combination with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information:

The company will host an earnings conference call on August 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss Petco's financial results. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast, earnings press release, and earnings presentation via the company's investor relations page at ir.petco.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through September 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 150 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals, and potential acquisitions, investments and dispositions. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized, and nothing contained in this earnings release is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of Petco. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "intends," "will," "shall," "should," "anticipates," "opportunity," "illustrative", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Petco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those identified in this earnings release, the risk factors that Petco identifies in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as well as the following: (i) increased competition (including from multi-channel retailers and e-Commerce providers); (ii) reduced consumer demand for our products and/or services; (iii) our reliance on key vendors; (iv) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (v) risks arising from statutory, regulatory and/or legal developments; (vi) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate; (vii) failure to effectively manage our costs; (viii) our reliance on our information technology systems; (ix) our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a privacy or security breach; (x) our ability to effectively manage strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions; (xi) economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; (xii) interruptions and other supply chain issues; (xiii) catastrophic events, health crises, and pandemics, including the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xiv) our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; (xv) product safety and quality concerns; (xvi) changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; (xvii) our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; (xviii) constraints in the capital markets or our vendor credit terms; and (xix) changes in our credit ratings. The occurrence of any such factors, events, or circumstances would significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Petco cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, and any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)



















13 Weeks Ended





July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020

Percent

Change

Net sales

$ 1,434,534

$ 1,208,971

19%

Cost of sales

835,124

679,218

23%

Gross profit

599,410

529,753

13%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

525,942

464,706

13%

Operating income

73,468

65,047

13%

Interest income

(13)

(99)

(87%)

Interest expense

19,206

54,493

(65%)

Other non-operating income

(45,162)

—

N/M

Income before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

99,437

10,653

833%

Income tax expense

27,011

4,958

445%

Income from equity method investees

(2,429)

(745)

226%

Net income

74,855

6,440

1062%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(256)

(1,001)

(74%)

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ 75,111

$ 7,441

909%

















Net income per Class A and B-1 common share:













Basic

$ 0.28

$ 0.04

699%

Diluted

$ 0.28

$ 0.04

696%

















Weighted average shares used in computing net income per Class A

and B-1 common share:













Basic

264,216

209,015

26%

Diluted

265,217

209,015

27%



PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Q2 2021 unaudited and subject to reclassification)









July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 203,404

$ 111,402 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

39,889

41,827 Merchandise inventories, net

628,491

538,675 Prepaid expenses

41,990

40,032 Other current assets

30,381

45,613 Total current assets

944,155

777,549 Fixed assets

1,586,677

1,487,987 Less accumulated depreciation

(932,283)

(860,440) Fixed assets, net

654,394

627,547 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,314,533

1,328,108 Goodwill

2,182,465

2,179,310 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other intangible assets

4,793

4,793 Less accumulated amortization

(4,251)

(4,079) Other intangible assets, net

542

714 Other long-term assets

194,092

137,474 Total assets

$ 6,315,181

$ 6,075,702 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 406,685

$ 339,485 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

123,721

129,484 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

210,517

145,846 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

248,631

258,289 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

20,235

2,203 Total current liabilities

1,009,789

875,307 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,646,463

1,646,281 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,070,063

1,083,575 Deferred taxes, net

293,611

280,920 Other long-term liabilities

135,873

134,354 Total liabilities

4,155,799

4,020,437 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

226

226 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

—

— Preferred stock5

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

2,115,220

2,092,110 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

60,420

(22,251) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,272)

(1,275) Total stockholders' equity

2,174,632

2,068,848 Noncontrolling interest

(15,250)

(13,583) Total equity

2,159,382

2,055,265 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,315,181

$ 6,075,702





(1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,802 as of July 31, 2021 and $3,267 as of Jan 30, 2021 (2) Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (1.0 billion shares authorized and 226.5 million shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and 226.4 million shares issued and outstanding as of January 30, 2021) (3) Class B-1 common stock, par value $0.001 per share (75.0 million shares authorized and 37.8 million shares issued and outstanding) (4) Class B-2 common stock, par value $0.000001 per share (75.0 million shares authorized and 37.8 million shares issued and outstanding) (5) Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (25.0 million shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding)

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













26 Weeks Ended



July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 81,004

$ (26,932) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

82,845

86,038 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

3,369

12,125 Provision for deferred taxes

12,691

(21,753) Equity-based compensation

23,110

4,617 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

2,690

6,261 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

20,838

— Income from equity method investees

(4,854)

(1,077) Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income

—

5,066 Change in contingent consideration obligation

—

(391) Non-cash operating lease costs

210,490

216,729 Other non-operating income

(45,162)

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

1,937

(5,208) Merchandise inventories

(89,784)

(11,056) Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,294

(9,153) Accounts payable and book overdrafts

74,466

(18,955) Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(6,017)

3,116 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

51,145

35,747 Operating lease liabilities

(220,655)

(196,700) Other long-term liabilities

997

13,915 Net cash provided by operating activities

202,404

92,389 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(99,883)

(50,043) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,807)

— Distributions from equity investees

—

73 Proceeds from sale of assets

105

1,296 Net cash used in investing activities

(102,585)

(48,674) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

1,700,000

440,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(1,682,361)

(456,625) Debt refinancing costs and original issue discount

(24,665)

— Payments for finance lease liabilities

(2,044)

(2,089) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,721

— Repurchase of equity

—

(105) Payment of contingent consideration

—

(250) Payment of offering costs

(3,844)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(11,193)

(19,069)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

88,626

24,646 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

119,540

154,718 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 208,166

$ 179,364

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC's rules because it excludes certain charges included in net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it best allows comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers Petco's operating performance to be as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's 10-K filed on April 5, 2021 for additional information on the reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A and B-1 Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen weeks and trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2021 compared to the prior year quarter and twelve-month period ended August 1, 2020, respectively, as well as the twelve month period ended January 30, 2021.

(Dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 75,111

$ 7,441

Add (deduct):









Interest expense, net

19,193

54,394

Income tax expense

27,011

4,958

Depreciation and amortization

41,238

42,471

Income from equity method investees

(2,429)

(745)

Asset impairments and write offs

1,743

2,852

Equity-based compensation

11,506

2,312

Other non-operating income

(45,162)

—

Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

5,856

3,483

Store pre-opening expenses

3,488

1,477

Store closing expenses

962

2,609

Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,885

5,969

Non-recurring costs (3)

13,671

3,591

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 155,073

$ 130,812

Net sales

$ 1,434,534

$ 1,208,971

Net margin (4)

5.2%

0.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.8%

10.8%



















(Dollars in thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021

August 1,

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 79,915

$ (26,483)

$ (59,117)

Add (deduct):













Interest expense, net

143,113

218,430

238,799

Income tax expense (benefit)

31,950

(3,337)

(21,439)

Depreciation and amortization

171,643

174,836

173,968

Income from equity method investees

(10,259)

(6,482)

(3,080)

Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

38,387

17,549

—

Goodwill & indefinite-lived intangible impairment

—

—

19,000

Asset impairments and write offs

12,035

15,606

12,448

Equity-based compensation

31,408

12,915

9,854

Other non-operating income

(45,162)

—

—

Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

23,434

19,074

15,582

Store pre-opening expenses

13,360

9,228

8,257

Store closing expenses

6,211

7,782

7,110

Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

10,095

19,240

26,684

Non-recurring costs (3)

41,389

25,990

21,285

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 547,519

$ 484,348

$ 449,351

Net sales

$ 5,447,238

$ 4,920,202

$ 4,564,217

Net margin (4)

1.5%

(0.5%)

(1.3%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.1%

9.8%

9.8%



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco (Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS respectively) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco calculated in accordance with GAAP (net income (loss) and EPS respectively), the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they best allow comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers Petco's earnings performance to be as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS for the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021 compared to the prior year quarter ended August 1, 2020.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ 75,111

$ 0.28

$ 7,441

$ 0.04 Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

27,011

0.10

4,958

0.02 Asset impairments and write offs

1,743

0.01

2,852

0.01 Equity-based compensation

11,506

0.04

2,312

0.01 Other non-operating income

(45,162)

(0.17)

—

— Store pre-opening expenses

3,488

0.01

1,477

0.01 Store closing expenses

962

0.01

2,609

0.01 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,885

0.01

5,969

0.03 Non-recurring costs (3)

13,671

0.05

3,591

0.02 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 91,215

$ 0.34

$ 31,209

$ 0.15 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

23,716

0.09

8,114

0.04 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 67,499

$ 0.25

$ 23,095

$ 0.11

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash generated by operations less cash paid for fixed assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures the ability to generate additional cash from business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the company's financial performance.

Although other companies report their Free Cash Flow, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's Free Cash Flow. As a result, the method used by Petco's management to calculate Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their Free Cash Flow.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which Petco believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow. The table below reflects the calculation of Free Cash Flow for the thirteen and twenty six weeks ended July 31, 2021 compared to the thirteen and twenty six weeks ended August 1, 2020.

(in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended

26 Weeks Ended



July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020

July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 87,402

$ 124,678

$ 202,404

$ 92,389 Cash paid for fixed assets

(52,532)

(22,148)

(99,883)

(50,043) Free Cash Flow

$ 34,870

$ 102,530

$ 102,521

$ 42,346

Net Debt

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of total debt caused by fluctuations between cash paid against the company's revolving credit facility and cash held on hand in cash and cash equivalents.

Although other companies report their Net Debt, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's Net Debt. As a result, the method used by Petco's management to calculate Net Debt may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their Net Debt.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, to total debt, which Petco believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Net Debt. The table below reflects the calculation of Net Debt as of the period ended July 31, 2021 compared to the prior quarters ended January 30, 2021 and August 1, 2020.

(Dollars in thousands)

July 31,

2021

January 30,

2021

August 1,

2020 Total debt:











Senior secured credit facilities, net, including current portion

$ 1,663,463

$ 1,646,281

$ 2,381,419 Senior notes, net

—

—

867,778 Finance leases, including current portion

15,104

13,639

14,347 Total debt

1,678,567

1,659,920

3,263,544 Less: cash and cash equivalents

(203,404)

(111,402)

(168,892) Net Debt

$ 1,475,163

$ 1,548,518

$ 3,094,652 Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

$ 547,519

$ 484,348

$ 449,351 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio

2.7x

3.2x

6.9x

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Footnotes





(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes. Because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.









13 Weeks Ended (in thousands)

July 31,

2021

August 1,

2020 Net income

$ 4,864

$ 2,384 Depreciation

3,401

$ 2,702 Income tax expense

2,631

$ 1,129 Foreign currency gain

(342)

$ (295) Interest expense, net

1,158

$ 1,046 EBITDA

$ 11,712

$ 6,966 50% of EBITDA

$ 5,856

$ 3,483





(2) Non-cash occupancy-related costs include the difference between cash and straight-line rent for all periods.



(3) Non-recurring costs include: severance; legal reserves and related fees; one-time consulting and other costs associated with our strategic transformation initiatives; discontinuation and liquidation costs; and costs related to the initial public offering and refinancing. While we incurred significant costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic during fiscal 2020, we have not classified any of these costs as non-recurring due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic's length and long-term impact on the macroeconomic operating environment.



(4) We define net margin as net income (loss) attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

