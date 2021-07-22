Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the following voting results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually on July 21, 2021:

Director nominees Ronald Coughlin Jr. , Maximilian Biagosch, Cameron Breitner and Sabrina Simmons were each elected to Petco's board of directors for a three-year term;

Stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the 2020 compensation of the company's named executive officers;

Stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, a frequency of one year for future non-binding, advisory votes to approve the compensation of the company's named executive officers; and

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 29, 2022 .

