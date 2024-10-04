Petco Launches Holiday Collection Featuring New, Exclusive Statement Pieces and Returning Bestsellers

"Pet parents want to integrate their pets into all aspects of their lives, so we're bringing back fan favorites alongside new gems this holiday season to make it easy for families to celebrate together in style," said Jennifer Kovacs, Vice President of Design, Collaborations and Omni Experience at Petco. "Our new collection offers a reimagined bright, whimsical look with curated, thoughtfully designed products across every category."

Petco is sharing top gifts and tips for pets and pet parents to have a happy, healthy holiday season and beyond:

Petco's Merry Makings holiday collection is now starting to be available at petco.com/merrymakings and rolling out to Petco pet care centers nationwide through October. Petco offers various convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery and Repeat Delivery.

