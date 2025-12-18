Petco Love Board Announces Chelsea Staley as New President

Retiring Petco Love President Susanne Kogut

Recognized for more than a Decade of Dedicated Service

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Love, a national nonprofit dedicated to leading change for pets and the people who love them, today announced the retirement of President Susanne Kogut and the appointment of Chelsea Staley, the organization's current Director of Lifesaving, as its next President, effective December 17.

Petco Love announced today the appointment of Chelsea Staley (pictured with her pets), the organization’s current Director of Lifesaving, as its next President.

Kogut, who has served as President since 2013, has been a transformative force in expanding Petco Love's impact, strengthening the organization's lifesaving partnerships, and driving major innovations — including the launch and national growth of Petco Love Lost, the free, searchable pet reunification platform helping families find missing pets across the country. Under her leadership, Petco Love has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in lifesaving work and advanced its mission to harness the power of love to make communities and pet families stronger.

"Serving as President of Petco Love has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Kogut. "The compassion, collaboration, and commitment of the animal welfare community continues to inspire me every day. I am incredibly proud of what we've built together and thrilled to pass the baton to Chelsea. Her strategic vision and deep dedication to lifesaving make her the perfect leader to guide Petco Love into its next chapter."

Staley joined Petco Love in 2020 as Director of Lifesaving, bringing extensive experience in animal welfare leadership, shelter operations, and community-based lifesaving strategies. In her role, she has overseen national lifesaving programs, strengthened shelter partnerships, and championed data-driven approaches to help more pets find safety and love.

"Chelsea has demonstrated tremendous leadership, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to lifesaving and pet adoption," said Joe Venezia, Petco Love's Chairman of the Board and Petco's Chief Revenue Officer. "The Petco Love Board and I have complete confidence in her ability to guide Petco Love into its next chapter, and we look forward to working with her to continue advancing our mission and expanding our impact for pets and the people who love them."

"I am honored to step into this role and look forward to working closely with the Petco Love Board of Directors and Petco's leadership team to continue advancing our mission," said Staley. "Together, we will build on Petco Love's strong foundation and pursue new opportunities to make an even greater lifesaving impact for pets and the families who love them."

The Petco Love leadership team will continue to drive lifesaving impact for pets with a combined 70+ years of animal welfare experience. Kogut will assist in the transition as necessary to ensure continuity and support for Petco Love's ongoing initiatives.

