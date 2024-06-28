Petco Love Urges Pet Parents to Register Their Cats and Dogs on Love Lost Ahead of July 4th Holiday

National Nonprofit Releases Animated Video 'Fireworks Fiasco' Featuring Dogs Voiced by Actress Christina Applegate and Actor Mark Consuelos

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Petco Love urges people who lose or find a pet to use Love Lost, its national lost and found pet database, to reunite those pets with the families that love them. More pets go missing July 4th than any other day often ending up at already overwhelmed and crowded animal shelters across the country. Pet parents can register their cats and dogs on Love Lost, today while their pets are safe at home and in case the unthinkable happens and their pet goes missing tomorrow.

Fireworks Fiasco is the second animated short series released by Petco Love as part of its MY RUFF DAY Campaign, raising awareness about reuniting lost pets and featuring two lost dogs on their journey to try to get back home. Actress Christina Applegate lends her voice as Poppy, while Otto is voiced by Actor Mark Consuelos. Applegate photo credit: John Russo. Fireworks Fiasco is the second animated short series released by Petco Love as part of its MY RUFF DAY Campaign, raising awareness about reuniting lost pets and featuring two lost dogs on their journey to try to get back home. Actress Christina Applegate lends her voice as Poppy, while Otto is voiced by Actor Mark Consuelos.

Love Lost uses image recognition technology to help families reunite with their missing pets via one photo. July 4th or other festivity fireworks are just one of many reasons pets get scared and go missing during the summer.

Fireworks Fiasco is the second animated short series (Watch here) released by Petco Love as part of its MY RUFF DAY campaign. Fireworks Fiasco features dogs, Poppy and Otto, who are frightened by loud fireworks and escape their yard in fear. It follows their journey trying to get home, told from their point of view. Actress Christina Applegate lends her voice as Poppy, while Otto is voiced by Actor Mark Consuelos.

"Animals have always been an important part of my life, so I am happy to voice Poppy in this animated series that brings awareness to the Love Lost national database," said Applegate. "The 4th of July is a rough time for our pets. While we enjoy the fireworks, most dogs and cats get frightened, and many try to run or hide from the loud sounds. The Love Lost platform is a smart way to prepare for the unexpected and get your pet back home to you if they go missing."

"Pets are near and dear to my heart, and the thought of my dogs going missing is absolutely terrifying," said Consuelos. "I wouldn't want anyone to have to go through the anxiety of losing their pet, but unfortunately that's the reality for so many people this time of year. I'm thrilled to lend my voice as 'Otto' to get the word out about this free resource, Love Lost, so more families can reunite as quickly as possible with their pets who go missing."

In Fireworks Fiasco, a Good Samaritan finds Otto and Poppy and takes them to his nearest animal shelter where shelter staff take pictures of the dogs and upload them to Love Lost to list them as "found." Many participating animal shelters in the U.S. use Love Lost to help reunite the pets in their care, including Pima Animal Care Center in the Tucson, Arizona area.

"Reuniting pets in our community not only honors the human-animal bond and maintains public health, but it also allows shelters like ours to prioritize resources to those pets who truly need us – sick and injured, behavioral challenged, and those whose pet parents are experiencing crisis," said Monica Dangler with PACC. "We view keeping pets with their families as an important piece of providing a safe and healthy community."

Love Lost has reunited 50,000 pet parents across the U.S. with their best friends who went missing. "July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month because of how many pets go missing this time of year, many of them ending up in shelters that are already at capacity," said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. "Our mission is to reunite all lost pets, like Poppy and Otto, with the families that love them as quickly as possible. We know if people who lose or find a pet use one central national database to post those pets, they have a better chance of reuniting with their loved ones. Together, we can Unite to Reunite, and help pets, pet families, and shelters all over the country."

Petco Love encourages everyone to register their pet now in case they go missing later. Love Lost can help people in almost any language, and it provides privacy for those who use it. Together with pet parents, good Samaritans, and partner animal shelters, let's Unite to Reunite and keep pets where they belong - at home, with you.

For tips on how to keep your pet safe and comfortable during fireworks displays and throughout the summer, go here.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

