Petco Publishes Its 2020 Annual Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) today published its 2020 Annual Report for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.

"This past year was a defining one for all of us at Petco as we served pets and pet parents in more ways than ever before," said Ron Coughlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Petco. "Our unique model and commitment to purpose driven performance drove strong results in a category that is experiencing significant growth. Leveraging our innovative health and wellness ecosystem and transformed digital platform, we quickly adapted to the changing environment and launched new, socially distanced offerings like curbside pickup, same-day delivery and online training. These capabilities, combined with our continued aggressive build-out of our services platform, including our veterinary care offerings, are key strategic differentiators for Petco moving forward. I would like to thank our more than 27,000 passionate Petco partners for their hard work and commitment to Petco's continued success."

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 125 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

