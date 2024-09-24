Petco Recommits to Adoption-Only Policy for Rabbits

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced it is recommitting to an adoption-only policy for rabbits – the third most popular companion animal in the U.S. – following the completion of a limited pilot involving the sale of fewer than 50 rabbits in select locations. The decision was made in line with the company's longstanding Think Adoption First philosophy – which encourages prospective pet parents to consider adopting a homeless pet rather than purchasing one, whenever possible – and feedback received in partnership with animal rescue and welfare organizations nationwide.

"As a mission-driven business, piloting and learning new ways of working is crucial to our long-term success, which includes ensuring everything we do improves lives, and is the right thing for pets and the communities of pet lovers we serve," said Benjamin Thiele-Long, Chief ESG & Communications Officer. "We put great care and thought into piloting a responsible way to offer neutered rabbits for those looking for a new family member, and through this process we've learned – from our own Petco partners and customers, as well as Petco Love and its animal welfare partners – we can have a greater impact by refocusing our efforts into helping find homes for the thousands of rabbits already looking for loving families across the country."

To further support this commitment and help encourage responsible rabbit adoptions, Petco will offer a 20% off "Start Right" savings for pet parents who adopt a rabbit from any established rabbit rescue or adoption group through October.* Additionally, starting today all remaining miniature rabbits that were made available for purchase at select Petco locations as part of the recent pilot will be offered for adoption.

"Petco and its customers have always been the greatest supporters of Petco Love and the tireless work of our animal welfare partners to save animal lives," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "I am incredibly pleased by the decision to recommit to an adoption-only policy for rabbits and proud of Petco leaders for listening to the perspectives of Petco Love and our animal welfare community, and staying true to Petco's own mission to improve lives for pets and the people who love them."

To find adoptable pets near you, visit petcolove.org/adopt.

*Savings apply to small animal supplies and food. Must show proof of adoption. See store partners for details.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.9 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

