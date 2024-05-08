Petco Shares New Summer Collections and Tips for Safe, Stylish Outdoor Fun

May 08, 2024, 08:02 ET
New, exclusive and affordable summer supplies, toys, accessories and apparel help keep pets feeling cool and looking fashionable all season long, with most items priced under $15 and almost all under $25
SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer around the corner, pets and pet parents will soon be spending even more time together outdoors. This year, Petco is helping pet parents prepare for all types of summer activities – from pool "pawties" and barbeques to travel and adventures – with new essentials designed to keep pets safe, cool and stylish all season long at an affordable price point.
- Protect against pests: Bugs come out in full force in the summer, so make sure pets have the right preventative care in place with flea and tick medication, a special collar, or a cleansing shampoo to keep pests at bay. Summer is also a great time to visit the vet for a routine check-up and confirm pets are up to date on their vaccinations.
- Beat the heat: It's always important to look out for and prevent overheating and dehydration in pets, but especially during the hotter summer months. Keep pets protected from the sun with a hat or tent and ensure they always have access to fresh, clean water. Protect their paws from the hot concrete with cooling socks and implement sun protection for any outdoor adventure. Apparel such as vests and bandanas are great for keeping pets cool, while fun fruit-shaped fill-and-freeze toys and dog bone-shaped frozen treat molds can help them stay hydrated. Stay on top of regular grooming appointments to remove excess fur and keep grooming shears and a de-shedding tool on-hand at home for touch-ups.
- Make a splash: It's not a pool party without a pool for our furry family members to join in on the fun. From a palm tree sprinkler to a colorful splash pad, there are plenty of options to fit any pup's water play needs. Keep safety top of mind with dog life vests, and pets can dive into the season with fruit-inspired swimsuits and rash guards in colorful summer prints. For pets that love extra exercise, a water agility hoop is perfect for practicing new tricks and water balls make fetching a blast.
- Offer a cooling treat: Snack time is everyone's favorite time, especially on a warm summer day. Stock up on fun summer treats, including slushy frozen pops for dogs and squeezable treats for cats, that both hydrate and reward pets, or add a hydrating topper to their daily meals.
- Travel in style: For pet parents bringing their pets on trips and other adventures, a checklist of helpful supplies is key: travel bowls, carriers, calming chews, throws and toys, and stylish summer-themed collars and leashes. Petco's fashion and lifestyle brand, Reddy, brings a new "On-the-Go" collection with a trendy lilac crossbody bag, complete with a waste bag dispenser and carabiner that can be easily attached to a matching lead, collar and treat bag. Paired with matching accessories, travel-themed toys and balls with a holder, this ensemble is ideal for traveling in style.
Pet parents can find their pets' summer essentials at Petco pet care centers nationwide, at petco.com and via the Petco app. Petco offers various convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.
About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:
Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 7 million animals.
Media Contact:
Yvonne Tarrab
[email protected]
SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
Share this article