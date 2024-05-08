Petco Shares New Summer Collections and Tips for Safe, Stylish Outdoor Fun

New, exclusive and affordable summer supplies, toys, accessories and apparel help keep pets feeling cool and looking fashionable all season long, with most items priced under $15 and almost all under $25

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer around the corner, pets and pet parents will soon be spending even more time together outdoors. This year, Petco is helping pet parents prepare for all types of summer activities – from pool "pawties" and barbeques to travel and adventures – with new essentials designed to keep pets safe, cool and stylish all season long at an affordable price point.

Pet parents can find their pets' summer essentials at Petco pet care centers nationwide, at petco.com and via the Petco app. Petco offers various convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.

