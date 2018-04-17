PetComfort and Americaneagle.com: Branding and Web Development for New Pet Product Line

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com recently launched PetComfort.com, an exciting new website brought to you by WeatherTech founder David MacNeil. The PetComfort family of products is quite different from the quality automobile accessories offered on WeatherTech.com, an Americaneagle.com customer since 1999.

PetComfort

The PetComfort product line includes a safe, durable feeding system, PetStep, Seat Protector, and a Pet Barrier. All of these products are manufactured in the USA, with a pet's safety and comfort at the forefront. PetComfort's non-toxic, American-made pet bowls are the start of a whole new brand for MacNeil, created with just as much passion as his original venture. After losing three dogs to cancer and discovering that toxic chemicals in feeders may have attributed to this, MacNeil wanted to promote pet health with bowls designed for cats and dogs of all sizes. The bowls are made with non-toxic materials and are certified by the NSF for home use, which means, unlike any pet bowl on the market, they meet strict standards for public health protection.

From floor mats to pet bowls, MacNeil has partnered with Americaneagle.com since 1999, as the web development company has grown from a small but dynamic company to an employer of 400+ while being listed on the Inc. 5000 List five times. Americaneagle.com worked on marketing and messaging for PetComfort, as well as developing the new PetComfort.com website. The Americaneagle.com strategy team performed exhaustive research into industry trends and target audiences, along with compiling a list of veterinarians to answer questions. They conducted research on pet associations and found articles supporting the need for the new product. Americaneagle.com strategists also worked on SEO keyword research, contributed to an integrated marketing research plan and helped define the brand, including personality, tone and color palette. Americaneagle.com then designed and developed the site and continues to host it.

David MacNeil commented, "Americaneagle.com helped us establish a well-known brand and the websites they design and develop for us produce outstanding business results. We are excited to continue this terrific relationship as we close in on two decades of working with Americaneagle.com."

Anthony Svanascini, CEO of Americaneagle.com, commented, "We are intensely proud of our longstanding partnership with WeatherTech and the opportunity to launch the website for the innovative new line of quality pet products on PetComfort.com. David MacNeil is one of the greatest business minds in the world, and we're honored by our long, prosperous relationship with the great team at WeatherTech."

The new PetComfort website at can be found at PetComfort.com.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a leading Web design, development, and hosting company based in Des Plaines, Illinois. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs approximately 400+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech.com, and the American Dental Association. For additional information about Americaneagle.com, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

193460@email4pr.com

847-699-0300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petcomfort-and-americaneaglecom-branding-and-web-development-for-new-pet-product-line-300630785.html

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

https://www.americaneagle.com

