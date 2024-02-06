Petcube Expands Product Lineup with GPS Tracker Launch

Thoughtfully designed with pet-specific features to provide a holistic view of your pet's safety and well-being

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petcube, a trailblazer in connected pet technology, announced today their expansion beyond interactive home cameras with the debut of the GPS Tracker. This product is an instrumental step in Petcube's mission to help pet owners better understand and monitor their pets, providing instant data points on their activity, health, and location. The GPS Tracker is now available on Petcube.com for $52.99 with a monthly subscription of $5/month.

Every year, an alarming 10 million pets are reported lost in the United States. Petcube has set out to close that gap, utilizing their cutting-edge technology to create a more connected world for pets and their families all through a singular mobile app. Unlike traditional tracking devices, Petcube not only prioritizes the safety of pets but also their well-being with thoughtfully designed features such as:

  • High-sensitivity lost dog mode, allowing users to receive speedy live location updates
  • Customizable geofences that send alerts when your pet leaves or returns to their "safe zone"
  • Activity logs to monitor miles traveled and calories burned per day
  • Wellness insights with the ability to set activity goals to elevate your pet's health
  • Built-in buzzer for audio cues and training assistance
  • Built-in LED light to easily spot your pet in various environments
  • Compact, IP67 water-resistant design with an extended battery life up to 30 days
  • Glow-in-the-dark silicon case for easy mounting on any collar
  • 24/7 Veterinary chat to easily contact a professional at any time
  • Real-time tracking with 4G/LTE networks and location history
  • 60-second set-up with the Petcube mobile app

"GPS Tracker is a much-anticipated step in Petcube's evolution, — said Anastasia Kukhar, CEO. — We are stepping out of homes and into the wild, following pets on their daily routes, keeping them safe and sound all while constantly monitoring their well-being. Similar to Petcube cameras, we marry complex tech with a clear accessible design to tackle another vital issue:  pets getting lost. The US stats for that are devastating. No family deserves to part with their beloved animals, and Petcube is joining the effort to prevent that."

This launch comes shortly after the introduction of Petcube's new Cam 360, a highly anticipated update to their most popular Cam with extended features, more control, and a 360-degree pan-tilt rotation that covers more ground than ever before. Please visit petcube.com to purchase or learn more.

About Petcube Petcube is a worldwide leader in connected pet devices and software. Its products allow people to take care of their pets remotely, by seeing, talking, playing, and treating them. Petcube connects pets to the internet, understands them through machine learning, and provides a platform for other pet products and services.

