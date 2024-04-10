Petcube Unveils POPS Treats

Tech brand ventures into food market to complement treat tossing cameras

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petcube, a pioneer in the world of Connected Pet Tech, presents POPS, marking the company's venture into non-tech products. Petcube POPS aim to elevate snack time and training sessions for pets, enriching their lives with tastier and healthier treats. Crafted carefully with human-grade ingredients, Petcube POPS promise a wholesome snacking experience for dogs of all sizes, doubling as a tool for positive reinforcement training.

Anastasia Kukhar, CEO of Petcube, shared insights into the development process: "First, we had an idea to design treats that perfectly fit Petcube Bites cameras. So they had a special cubic shape, sturdy consistency, left no crumbs, while packing top-notch nutrients, and added vitamins. But we didn't stop at that. We refined the recipes to produce top shelf treats of their own, no matter if you use a Petcube device to dispense them. We 'engineered' POPS with the same enthusiasm and love as we design our electronics, so pet parents could take better care of their loved ones".

Key Features of Petcube POPS include:

Made with limited, human-grade ingredients for optimal quality and nutrition

Each flavor contains essential vitamins E and C, promoting overall health and well-being

Less than 2 kcal per piece, making them ideal for guilt-free treating

Available in three flavors: Rabbit (Fur & Skin Care Formula), Duck (Dental Care Formula), and Pumpkin (Vegetarian Formula)

Free from additives, preservatives, and fillers, ensuring a pure snacking experience

Seamless integration with Petcube Bites interactive pet cameras, enabling remote rewarding of pets with a simple treat toss

Petcube POPS are now offered for purchase on petcube.com for $24.99, providing pet parents with a nutritious snacking option for their cherished companions.

About Petcube

Petcube is a worldwide leader in connected pet devices and software. Its products enhance pet parents' lives with technology, allowing them to take care of home animals remotely by seeing, talking, interacting, tracking and treating them. Petcube is on a mission to connect pets to the internet, and give them a voice, understand them better with behavior analysis through machine learning.

