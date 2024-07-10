PetDesk Unites with Veterinary Management Groups (VMG) to Deliver a Comprehensive Solution for Modern Veterinary Clinics

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDesk , a leader in veterinary communication and workflow solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Veterinary Management Groups (VMG). This collaboration will bring PetDesk's innovative technology to VMG's dedicated members, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of independent veterinary practices nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with PetDesk," said VMG President Matt Salois. "Their comprehensive suite of products aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our members with the best tools available to achieve extraordinary practice success. PetDesk's technology will modernize client communication and significantly improve the overall experience for pet owners and veterinary staff alike."

Branon Hanono, Head of Partnerships at PetDesk, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with VMG represents a significant step forward in our mission to support veterinary practices. By integrating PetDesk's solutions with the expertise and reach of VMG, we aim to drive veterinary medicine forward, ensuring that clinics operate more smoothly and efficiently, ultimately benefiting pets and their owners."

PetDesk has evolved through the strategic acquisitions of Vetstoria, WhiskerCloud, and Kontak, each bringing their unique strengths to the table. Vetstoria's real-time online appointment scheduling, WhiskerCloud's exceptional digital marketing expertise, Kontak's advanced phone systems, and PetDesk's communication software and app now all unite under the PetDesk brand. This offers a unique, comprehensive package to VMG members, streamlining operations, enhancing client engagement, and driving practice growth.

About PetDesk:

Thousands of veterinary practices rely on PetDesk's comprehensive product suite to streamline operations, enhance client communication, and improve patient care. PetDesk has evolved into a powerful solution through the acquisitions of Vetstoria (online booking), WhiskerCloud (digital marketing), and Kontak (VoIP technology). With PetDesk's top-rated mobile app, customizable online booking tool, innovative digital marketing, and VoIP software, clinics can effectively manage their schedules, build a strong online presence, and engage with clients more efficiently. PetDesk's unified solution empowers veterinary staff to focus on delivering exceptional care, ensuring a smoother, more successful clinic experience. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting petdesk.com .

About Veterinary Management Groups (VMG):

Who is VMG? Simply put, we're a professional membership organization dedicated to helping hospitals with veterinary ownership experience practice success through collaboration.

Comprised of over 60 groups and more than 2,000 practices located throughout the U.S. and Canada, we are the sum of our member community. A group of problem solvers, brainstormers, lifelong friends, industry leaders and veterinarians who focus on the highest levels of patient care, always searching for new ways to improve their veterinary practice.

Find more information about Veterinary Management Groups, including membership and contact details, online at myvmg.com .

